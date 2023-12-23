What did Brandyn Hargrove do? Multiple charges against Brazoswood High School teacher explained

Brandyn Hargrove, a teacher from Brazoswood High School in Clute, Texas, was indicted on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, on multiple counts of s*xual misconduct of a minor. ABC 13 reported that Hargrove's victim was a student of hers from 2007 who was 15 at the time of the crimes.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the s*xual abuse of a minor by an adult. Reader discretion is advised.

According to KHOU, Clute PD Chief James Fitch said the victim, who is now 30, came forward in September 2023 alleging a two-year-long relationship with Hargrove. The woman claimed that the relationship with Brandyn began when she was 15 years old and a student in 2007.

The victims alleged that the encounters took place off campus and continued for two years. The school district reportedly placed Hargrove on administrative leave in September after police informed them of the ongoing investigation. Following the charges, the district says they have initiated a process to terminate her employment.

Brandyn Hargrove was an English teacher at Brazoswood High School

Brandyn Hargrove, a Lake Jackson native, who joined Brazosport ISD was an English teacher at Brazoswood High School since August 2002. She was charged with six counts of s*xual assault of a child, four counts of indecency with a child, s*xual contact, and two counts of indecency, and exposure.

The charges stem from Brandyn Hargrove's alleged relationship with a 15-year-old student in 2007. The victim, now 30, reportedly came forward in September 2023 detailing a series of encounters with Hargrove that went on for two years.

The Clute Police Department Chief James Fitch spoke to the press about the charges.

"The victim came forward in September alleging an ongoing relationship with this teacher that began when our victim was a 15-year-old.” Chief Fitch said.

Shortly after, the Clute Police Department launched an investigation leading to Brandyn's indictment on Tuesday. In response to the improper relationship between a teacher and the student, Chief Fitch added that cases like these happen "more and more these days."

"Since that time we have had other laws in effect, but the improper relationship between educator and student was not in effect back then. But your kids go to school and you trust the teachers with that and then these types of things happen." the chief added.

Shortly after the incident came to light, the school district assured the parents of former and current students that the students' safety was their main priority. They added that Brandyn Hargrove was placed on leave immediately after the school found out about the investigation.

"Please know that our responsibility to care for and protect the children entrusted to us is never taken lightly." the school district said.

The school stated that the parents' concerns about the incident will be addressed either by the school principal, Rita Pintavalle, or Brazosport ISD Police Chief, Wade Nichols.

“Brazosport ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees to ensure a safe learning environment." They added.

According to The Facts, Brandyn Hargrove once won the Teacher of the Year Award and is a longtime member of the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation board. Hargrove, who surrendered to Brazoria County jail following her indictment, has been released on a $240,000 bond.