What did Brianna Coppage do? Petition emerges online as Missouri teacher placed on leave over Brooklin Love Twitter page 

Brianna Coppage, an English teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, was placed on administrative leave after district officials found out she had an OnlyFans account. The platform allows creators to post explicit content and charge subscribers a fee.

Following her temporary dismissal from school while authorities investigated the incident, the community rallied around Brianna Coppage. The community members, including parents who believed the teacher’s choices outside of school have no bearing over her conduct as an educator, have started a petition online to get her career back on track.

The petition started by a student’s aunt has garnered 32 signatures and described Coppage as a devoted educator who cared deeply about her students.

“She is an amazing person and cares about her students. She tries to make them successful and is always there for them if they are angry, upset, or not having a good day. Please sign this petition to help her get her job back.”

Brianna Coppage speaks of in wake of her dismissal from school over explicit content on social media platform

Following her dismissal from school over selling explicit content online, Brianna Coppage defended herself, stating she joined the site over the summer as a way to supplement her teaching income. Coppage revealed she chose the platform as it allowed her anonymity as the content can only be viewed by subscribers. Recording or copying the creator's content is against the site’s policy.

Coppage, who used fake names online and only showed her face to paying subscribers, suspects one of them illegally revealed her identity.

Coappge told The Missourian that she had to find other ways to supplement her income as teachers are terribly underpaid in Missouri.

According to the outlet, Coppage made about $42,000 last year and has earned $8,000 per month through the site. She said that the students and former students’ found her pages online and exposed her on social media.

Coppage was resolute in her belief that she did not violate the teacher's code of ethics by choosing to supplement her income creatively while she was off duty.

The community members have reportedly rallied around Coppage, flooding her Facebook account with supportive comments. Coppage said that several parents from the school agreed that Coappge had to find other ways to supplement her income as a teacher.

“Surprisingly, a lot of parents were supporting me,” Coppage said. “A lot of community members were saying, ‘Leave her alone, this is her private business. It has nothing to do with her in the classroom.’”

Kyle Kruse, superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII schools, said in a statement that the district was recently notified a teacher “may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

“The District has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation of this matter,” Kruse added. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with Board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

Meanwhile, Brianna Coppage believed due to the widespread attention from the media, she expected to be fired following the investigation. She added that she has sought legal counsel but is undecided whether she will file a lawsuit against the school over her dismissal.