Jennifer Krasna GoFundMe raises more than $250,000 as the community mourns the death of beloved Chester County teacher

A GoFundMe set up for Jennifer Krasna, a beloved first-grade teacher from Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern who died earlier this week, has raised more than $250,000, superseding the initial goal of $50,000.

The community mourned the sudden death of Jennifer Krasna, 30, who died on Monday, November 28, just days after giving birth to her second child. The cause of death was not made public by the family.

Shortly after her passing, a GoFundMe set up by her best friend to raise $50,000 has raised more than $250,000 from over three thousand donors. Part of the statement read:

“We hope to raise enough funds to cover the cost of the funeral and other future expenses so they can focus on healing during this painful time. We are thankful for any support you may be able to provide.”

Jennifer Krasna taught both first and second-grade students

The tragic unforeseen death of Jennifer Krasna, who worked in the Great Valley School District for eight years, has left the Chester County community in disbelief. The teacher, described as kind and beloved by her colleagues at Charlestown Elementary School, reportedly taught both first and second-grade students at work.

Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary, seemed devastated by the death of Krasna and praised the ardent dedication of the teacher towards educating her students. In a statement to ABC News, Pickell said:

"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you. She always had a smile on her face. In the last two days, I received calls from parents who were here years ago, now in Florida reaching out, sending condolences."

He added:

“The number of emails. Everywhere I've gone, parents are stopping me saying, ``so sorry for your loss," and that Jenn was the best teacher for our kid.”

The statement was echoed by several colleagues, who characterized Krasna as an adored educator in the community.

Jessica Shock, a fifth-grade teacher who described Krasna as a kind and empathetic individual, said:

"Just seeing her walk down the hallway, and just always smiling and always taking the time to feel like you were the most important person on the planet at that moment. Asking about our kids, our families, little tiny things that you wouldn't think anyone would remember made you feel so special."

As per the crowdfunding page, Jennifer Krasna leaves behind a 2-year-old son, Ty, along with her newborn and husband. The funeral date is set for Sunday, December 4.

