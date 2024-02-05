What happened to Kelly Sistrunk? Search for suspect underway as missing Memphis woman found dead in Mississippi

Nearly a week after Kelly Sistrunk, a 30-year-old mother of one, was reported missing from Memphis, Marshall County has confirmed her body was found on a Mississippi highway on Sunday, February 4 2024, Action 5 news reported.

Kelly Sistrunk was reported missing on January 28 in Memphis. Days after Sistrunk's disappearance, MPD issued a "missing and endangered person" alert on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

On Sunday, Marshall County Police reportedly found the body of the 30-year-old woman on Mississippi highway I-22 after the victim’s family notified them, saying they discovered that her cellphone was pinging in the area.

Authorities who have launched a homicide investigation into Sistrunk’s death said the victim was shot in the head multiple times, WREG reported.

Kelly Sistrunk was last seen inside her car on her driveway in Memphis

According to Fox 13, Kelly Sistrunk was reported missing on January 13 after she disappeared from the driveway of her home on West Falls Road in White Haven, Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said the victim's mother told investigators she last saw her daughter sitting inside her vehicle past midnight on her driveway before she disappeared thirty minutes later from the scene, leaving her car behind.

Kelly Sistrunk was found dead under a pine tree on the edge of a wooded area, a short distance off the pavement of I-22 in Mississippi on Sunday.

WREG, citing Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, reported they were first made aware of Sistrunk’s case on Saturday, February 3, during a meeting with her family, who contacted them when they discovered that her cellphone was pinging on the Mississippi highway. Sheriff Dickerson said:

“We met the family out on the west side of town at a location that they had reason to believe through technology means that the person may have been or was.”

On Sunday morning, authorities found the victim fully clothed with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. WREG, citing police sources, reported the victim’s body may have been at the scene for three to four days before she was found dead.

The precise date of death is yet to be determined, pending an autopsy report. Sheriff Dickerson added:

“It is one of the most horrendous scenes I’ve seen in my many years of investigation.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said they are working closely with the Memphis Police Department to determine the suspect or suspects in Sistrunk’s death. Fox 13 reported the victim was a mother to a two-year-old child.