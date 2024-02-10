Where was Noah Johnson last seen? Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old in Houston 

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating missing 1-year-old Noah Johnson, believed to have been abducted by his mother, Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Noah, who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger," was last seen with his mother on Tuesday around 12:30 pm near the 11400 block of Space Center Boulevard.

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office for Noah Johnson, believed to be traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon with Texas license plate STM-7097. In a Facebook post, the Social Services organization wrote Johnson was last seen wearing a navy shirt and flower print pants.

Anyone with information that could lead to Noah Johnson's whereabouts was urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040 (option 1).

Noah Johnson requires urgent medical attention

According to ABC 13, Noah Johnson needs immediate medical attention for an unspecified condition. Detailing the circumstances that led to officials issuing an amber alert for the endangered toddler, police reported that doctors notified child protective services that the 1-year-old wasn’t receiving medical care.

Police said when officers attempted to pick up the child, they discovered that Noah's mother, Kamilah, was last seen loading up her vehicle and leaving with the child. Shortly after, the Texas Center for the Missing issued an amber alert. In a Facebook post, the organization wrote:

Police, who are also looking for Kamilah Johnson in connection with the abduction of the toddler, described her as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. In a Facebook post, the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office said Noah needed urgent medical attention.

“Noah is 2 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and flower print pants. Noah is in need of immediate medical attention. Noah is believed to be with his mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, and traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon, Texas license plate STM-7097. Johnson is 5’4” inches tall and 170 pounds.”

Authorities did not expound on Noah Johnson’s medical condition but said he is believed to be in grave danger.

