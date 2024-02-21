Where was Elijah Vue last seen? Amber alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing in Wisconsin

Police in Wisconsin have issued an amber alert for Elijah Vue, a 3-year-old boy who went missing from his home in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Two Rivers Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center received reports of the missing toddler around 10:59 am. The caller, identified as the adult caretaker, said Elijah was last seen at approximately 8:00 AM at a residence in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in the City of Two Rivers.

Shortly after, authorities began looking for Elijah and subsequently alerted the public about the toddler’s disappearance in an attempt to generate a lead to his whereabouts.

Elijah, who is of Hmong and White ethnicity, is described as being 3 feet in height with a birthmark on his left knee and having dark blonde hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants, a long-sleeved dark shirt, and red and green dinosaur shoes. He could be carrying a red and white plaid blanket.

Authorities still looking for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue

In an update late Tuesday, the Two Rivers Police Department announced local, state, and federal agencies are still searching for a missing 3-year-old boy, Elijah Vue. The department stated in a Facebook post,

“We continue to follow up on all tips related to the search. Please continue utilizing the state tip line at 844-267-6648 or the P3 app for anonymous tips. At this time there is no additional information to be released. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

The update was provided after several social media users began circulating false reports purporting the toddler's demise. A social media discussion group, ‘Find Elijah Vue Discussion,’ dedicated to finding the missing toddler, slammed people for disseminating misinformation online.

“Please STOP with the rumours that sweet Elijah was found dead. He is still missing according to the latest update. Stop believing everything you see people post. If it hasn’t come from the proper sources, it’s just a rumor. And these are horrible rumors to spread.”

In the discussion group, the toddler’s uncle, Orson Vue, negated the rumors online suggesting his nephew was found dead. The family also expressed gratitude for the community’s response and the overwhelming support they received following the incident.

“My family and I would like to extend a very heartfelt and genuine thank you to all of you for your concerns and help in trying to find our baby nephew Elijah. We were blown away at how the whole Two Rivers community came together to help find our baby! We have not heard anything from authorities about a body being found yet."

Police urged the public to be on the lookout for Elijah Vue as they continued their search.

