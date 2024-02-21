Where was Gabriella Caito found? Teenager missing while vacationing in Galveston found safe after getting inside an unknown vehicle

Gabriella Caito, a 15-year-old girl reported missing early Tuesday, February 20, 2024, was found safe, Click 2 Houston reported. The teenager, who is originally from New York, disappeared while vacationing in Galveston with her family and friends.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued an Amber Alert for Gabriella Caito early Tuesday after she left the Dawn Condos located on Seawall Blvd. and was supposedly spotted getting into a light-colored vehicle.

Multiple search organizations, including Missing Pieces Network, shared the amber alert on social media platforms, hoping to generate a lead into her whereabouts. Shortly after, in an update, the organization announced the missing teen was found safe during a traffic stop near San Angelo, Texas. The location is reportedly a six-and-a-half-hour drive from Galveston.

Gabriella Caito who wears a Dexcom patch to monitor her glucose levels disappeared without taking her medication

The missing teenager, Gabriella Caito, who disappeared while vacationing with family and friends in Galveston, was found safe after she was spotted getting into an unknown vehicle. Shortly after her disappearance, the Texas Center for the Missing, which issued an amber alert, said:

“Gabriella is on vacation with family friends and does not know anyone in the Galveston area. She was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle leaving the Dawn condos in Galveston at approximately 4:09 am.”

Search organization Missing Pieces Network added that the missing teen appeared to leave willingly with the unknown person. However, concerns were raised as the teen, who wears a Dexcom patch to monitor her glucose levels, did not take her medication with her.

Shortly after, the search organization announced she was found safe during a traffic stop near San Angelo, Texas. However, it is unclear if the teen was found inside the unknown vehicle she was spotted getting into earlier in the day.

In a Facebook post, Galveston police announced Gabriella Caito was located but didn't provide any details on who the teen was with. However, they said investigators would be consulting with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office regarding any possible charges in the case. They wrote:

"At this time Galveston police detectives will be working with others and consulting with the Galveston County District Attorney’s office regarding any possible charges that may be filed in connection to this incident. This remains an open investigation and additional information will be shared as it becomes available. "

Anyone with information concerning this case was encouraged to contact investigators with the Galveston Police Department at 409-370-9520.

The incident comes in the wake of authorities finding the body of Audrii Cunningham in the Trinity River after the 11-year-old girl disappeared while on her way to school in Texas last week. Authorities are currently working on charging a family friend, Don Steven McDougal, 42, with capital murder in connection to her death, CNN reported.

