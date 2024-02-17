Where was Audrii Cunningham last seen? Family issues plea for help in search of missing Livingston girl

Authorities in Texas are searching for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who has been missing since Thursday, February 15, 2024. As per Click 2 Houston, investigators believe the young girl to be a victim of possible abduction as several persons of interest are currently being investigated in her disappearance.

Concerns were raised after Audrii Cunningham, who was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston on February 15 at 7 am, didn’t show up for school. Click 2 Houston, citing deputies, said Audrii, who left home Thursday morning, was supposed to have taken the school bus, but they learned she was not picked up.

Deputies said her parents alerted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 pm.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office issues amber alert for Audrii Cunningham

Audrii’s mom, Cassie Matthews, took to Facebook and issued a plea for information about her missing daughter, writing:

"If anyone sees this little girl anywhere please call the cops, me, or her grandma!! Please my baby is missing y’all please help us find her please!!! Her name is Audrii and she is only 11! Please help us find her! 9362003176 9369333382"

In a press release on Facebook, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. Authorities said Audrii, a Polka County resident last seen at her home Thursday morning and was supposed to catch the school bus, but the school notified authorities she was never picked up and did not report to school.

Authorities said they are receiving assistance from authorities at the Texas Ranger Division, the Department of Public Safety, the Livingston Police Department, the Texas State Guard, and several local fire departments in the case.

KPRC 2 Reporter Rilwan Balogun reported that local volunteers from the community, including neighbors, are assisting with the search. Click 2 Houston reported on Friday that the search was centered in San Jacinto County near the Lake Livingston dam.

Authorities asked the public to steer clear of the area but did not elaborate on why the search was focused there.

During a news conference on Friday, DPS said they have several persons of interest in the case and FBI Dallas confirmed their Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team has been deployed to assist in the investigation.

Authorities described Audrii Cunningham as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes who weighs 75 pounds and is approximately 4-foot-1-inch tall. Audrii was reportedly last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering, and black high-top tennis shoes. She was also carrying a bright red ‘Hello Kitty’ style backpack.

Anyone with information in the case are urged to immediately contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810.

