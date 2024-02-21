Who is Don Steven McDougal? Enticing a child charges explored and all we know about the Audrii Cunningham suspect 

Livingston, Texas, resident Don Steven McDougal will be charged with capital murder after law enforcement discovered the body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. The latter had been missing since Thursday, February 15. It has been revealed that the suspect was a family friend of the Cunningham family.

According to authorities, Audrii Cunningham did not make it to the school bus on the morning of Thursday. Don Steven McDougal was immediately named as the primary person of interest in the case. The 42-year-old suspect was reportedly a friend of the victim’s father and lived in a trailer behind their house.

The Polk County Sheriff, Byron Lyons, revealed to news outlets that the suspect had admitted to leaving Audrii Cunningham’s house with her on the morning she disappeared. However, he reportedly did not get into the details of the events that transpired since then. Nonetheless, the police believe that there is enough evidence to press charges against the suspect, who is now behind bars for an unrelated crime.

The body of the 11-year-old was discovered yesterday in the Trinity River, just 10 miles away from the victim’s family home. It was reported that the Trinity River Authority lowered water levels to find the body of the deceased.

Don Steven McDougal has a lengthy criminal history

ABC 13 revealed that this is not the first crime against children the suspect has committed. It was revealed that McDougal was initially indicted for attempted indecency with a child in Brazoria County. The charge required him to register himself as a s*x offender. However, he pleaded down to a child enticement charge, a third-degree felony, in 2008, which did not leave him obliged to register himself as the same.

According to Times Now News, McDougal was also caught for taking part in crimes such as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2010. Elic Bryan III, who was a victim in this case, worked with McDougal at a local garage. Detailing the nature of McDougal, he told New York Post,

“He seemed like a nice guy, but he’s got this whole other side to him that no one seemed to know about until now,” Bryan said.

He added,

“I wish I would have shot him, to be honest with you. That’s my one regret. Didn’t want to do it then because it would make you feel bad. But looking back, maybe I should have."

The BBC has since revealed that he isin the Polk County Jail for an assault charge unrelated to the current case.

Authorities have revealed that they are preparing an arrest warrant for Don Steven McDougal for capital murder. He was reportedly considered a person of interest after a witness identified his 2003 Chevrolet Suburban car. Sheriff Lyons also said in a press interview that:

“Some of the witnesses have even said that he was in the community and knocking on doors… asking have they seen her [Audrii Cunningham].”

The case is still developing. Many are now eager to hear about the official charges against Don Steven McDougal in relation to the Cunningham case.

