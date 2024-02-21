What happened to Polly Christensen? Bay City crash leaves Essexville woman dead and teen in critical condition

On the night of February 18, 2024, 52-year-old Polly Christensen of Essexville was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Bay City that led to her death. A statement by Essexville-Hampton Public Schools mentioned that the deceased victim was a paraprofessional at Verellen Elementary.

As per multiple news reports, a teenage passenger was also in the car with Christensen during the Bay City crash and sustained critical injuries. According to the release by Essexville-Hampton Public Schools, the teen victim, Mason Christensen, who is an 8th grader at Cramer Junior High School, is Polly Christensen's son.

The Hampton Township Department of Public Safety, along with the assistance of the Michigan State Police, is pursuing an investigation into the crash.

Authorities suspect the at-fault driver was intoxicated during the crash that left Polly Christensen dead

A press release by the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, Michigan, stated that, on February 18, 2024, at about 9:30 pm, officials responded to the area of W Hampton Road between Kaczmarek Drive and Finn Road east of Bay City following reports of a Personal Injury Accident involving two vehicles.

According to the press release by the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, Michigan, the three individuals involved in the crash were taken to the emergency room by officials, with the assistance of the Fire Division, Portsmouth Fire Department, and MedStar.

WJRT ABC12 reported that Polly Christensen succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead, while the teen victim remained in critical condition as of the morning of February 19, 2024.

According to the report by WJRT ABC12, the third individual involved in the crash, who was driving the other vehicle, was only identified as a 44-year-old man from Essexville. He was treated and discharged from an area hospital. Authorities apprehended him on suspicion of drunken driving. The press release by the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, Michigan, reads:

"The driver of the other vehicle a 44-year-old Essexville man has been released from the hospital and taken into custody. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor."

The report by WJRT ABC12 stated that authorities did not identify the suspect on Monday morning, as he had reportedly not made his appearance in court for arraignment.

Community of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools mourns the death of Polly Christensen

The statement by Essexville-Hampton Public Schools gave details about the Bay City crash and addressed the loss suffered by the community.

"Mrs. Christensen was a cherished member of our school community since 2016, working as a paraprofessional at Verellen. She was known for dedication, kindness, patience and unwavering commitment to students."

The statement by Essexville-Hampton Public Schools mentioned that grief counselors and other support staff will be present at Verellen and Cramer on February 21, 2024, to offer support to students, staff, and families in partnership with Bay-Arenac ISD.

The Cramer Junior High basketball game that was scheduled for February 19, 2024, was canceled, and the district requested the community to honor the family's wishes of respecting their privacy at the time.

According to the statement by Essexville-Hampton Public Schools, details about memorial arrangements will be announced as they become available.

