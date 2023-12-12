What happened to Shannon Stillwell? Young Thug affiliate and YSL defendant reportedly in “extremely critical” condition

Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail by a fellow inmate, according to Natalie Ammons, Fulton County Sheriff's Department. The stabbing took place overnight at the facility on Rice Street.

Stillwell was hospitalized on November 10 and is reportedly in "extremely critical" condition.

YSL or Young Slime Life, is a criminal street gang and was founded and formed by Young Thug in Atlanta in 2012. The gang involves Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other associates as members.

Ammons also informed that Shannon Stillwell is still in the hospital. After the incident, Stillwell's attorney, Max Schardt, said:

"I am obviously very concerned about my client and I'm gathering information at this time."

The incident came to light after the court was dismissed before it began on Monday morning. Judge Ural Glanville addressed the court and announced that a medical issue for one of the participants had come up. Stillwell was stabbed on the 10th day of the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

Why was Shannon Stillwell arrested?

Shannon Stillwell was arrested in May 2022 along with 28 other rappers of YSL for allegedly violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

Stillwell is charged with eight violations of Georgia's RICO Act, including one of murder and attempted murder. The rapper is accused of killing a rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr., in a Castleberry Hill barbershop along with other members of the criminal gang, Javaris Bradford, Justin Cobb, Deamonte Kendrick, and Demise McMullen.

During the shooting, a 14-year-old boy was injured.

After being arrested with Young Thug and other members on May 9, 2022, Shannon Stillwell was released on bail, only to be arrested again on May 18, 2022, from his residence in Georgia.

The second time, he was arrested on separate alleged murder charges for killing fellow Young Slime Life members, Shymel Drinks.

After the arrest, Young Thug's lawyer pointed out that the alleged murder charges were not related to the RICO charges.

Michael Seiden, WSB-TV reporter, covered the trial and shot the video of the arrest. In the arrest video, the rapper could be seen in the middle of a religious ritual, sacrificing goats while donning all-white attire to bring forth "Loa." As per Voodoo, "Loa" is a spirit intermediary between the creator and humanity and has the ability to offer blessings.

Young Thug's lawyer also stated that Thug's trial should not be linked with his co-defendant's religious beliefs. Despite Stillwell's condition, Judge Ural has announced that the court will resume on Tuesday, December 12.