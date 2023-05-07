"He having too much fun in prison": Video of Young Thug supposedly listening to Lil Baby in court sends the internet into a frenzy

A recent video of rapper Young Thug supposedly listening to "Heyy" by Lil Baby on wired earphones inside the courtroom during his trial has gone viral. Although it is not confirmed that Young was listening to "Heyy", fans followed his lip movements and came to the conclusion.

Lil Baby is Young's close friend with whom he frequently collaborates in his songs. From his expressions and hand gestures, Young looked like he was enjoying himself.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Nah young thug listening to lil baby in court Nah young thug listening to lil baby in court 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mRiAUKDO7i

Jeffery Williams aka Young Thug is among the 28 people who were charged with being part of a street gang called Young Slime Life. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought the indictment against Young in March 2023. The rapper is alleged to be the head of the gang.

Young's viral courtroom video was shared by several Twitter accounts and netizens were amused to see the rapper in an apparently carefree mood. One user, Korben Dallas, sarcastically wrote that the rapper was having too much fun in prison.

"Free that man": Internet reacts after video of Young Thug supposedly vibing to Lil Baby goes viral

The video of Young vibing to a song with his earphones on in the middle of the court shocked netizens. While some wondered how he was allowed to listen to songs during his own trial, most of the rapper's fans kept demanding Young's freedom.

A few people also said that Young appeared to be in good spirits probably because he knew he was going to go back home. Some were amused at the entire ordeal and expressed that they have never witnessed anything like this.

Internet goes into a frenzy seeing Jeffery listening to Lil baby in court. (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

Young Thug's attorney raises health concerns about the rapper

The 31-year-old rapper reportedly has been facing struggles with insufficient conditions in prison. Young's attorney Brian Steel, raised concerns about his health, especially from the aspect of nutrition, and deemed the food at the Fulton County Jail to be unhealthy.

Young Thug is reportedly sustaining his meals with chips and chocolate while he waits for his trial. Apart from this, other complaints such as limited access to exercise, sunlight, and other key components of physical and mental health also emerged.

A fourth motion of bond for Young Thug was recently filed by his attorney while his previous attempts proved unsuccessful. Brian Steel is hoping that for the sake of the rapper's health, this time the court hearing will be different.

