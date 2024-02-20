"I wish I’d strangled him": Victim's mom speaks out as Peter Duffy found guilty of killing partner and brother

Peter Duffy, 47, was recently found guilty of murdering his partner, Emma Bailie, 26, and his brother, John Paul Duffy, 51. He was convicted at the Glasgow High Court on February 16, 2024. Duffy will be sentenced on Friday, March 15, at Edinburgh High Court.

Duffy murdered his partner Emma at Calder Street in Coatbridge between March 4 and April 12, 2022. Sometime between March 29 and April 10, 2022, he stabbed his brother John at his flat in High Coats, Coatbridge. Duffy also killed John's pet cat, Sher Khan, with an axe.

After Duffy was found guilty last week, victim Emma Bailie's mother, Christine Davidson revealed that Emma did not listen to her when she warned her about "how violent" Peter was.

“She wouldn’t listen to me about how violent Peter was. I have known him my whole life and knew he was a headcase who carried a blade. He’s volatile and he’ll just snap. But she was just young and didn’t want to listen. I wish I’d strangled him — I’d do time but I’d still have my daughter. I knew this would end in tears.”

Emma Bailie's mother begged her daughter to cut ties with Peter Duffy in their last conversation

Emma's mother, Christine Davidson, 48, revealed that she had begged her daughter to sever ties with Peter Duffy, reports The Sun. However, Emma did not listen to her pleas. Christine also told her daughter that Peter Duffy was "too old" for her. She was 26 and Peter was 47 when he murdered her, per The Sun.

"I kept saying, ‘please don’t go with him, he’s too old for you. He’s volatile and he’ll just snap. But she was just young and didn’t want to listen."

Days before her death, Emma was supposed to appear in court as a witness against Peter Duffy, who was accused of throwing her downstairs and breaking her nose. However, failed to be present on March 17, 2022.

As per the Duffy's trial hearing, Emma was “dead for around 12 days” at this point. Her body was discovered on April 12, 2022, in a Calder Street flat. Christine also recalled that she saw Peter Duffy in shops on March 31, 2022:

“He wormed his way back into her life. On March 31, I saw him at shops but instead of talking he backed away. I think he’d killed her by then and couldn’t face me.”

Christine had also heard rumors about Peter Duffy's brother, John Paul's death and headed to Peter's flat to look for Emma. She called for her daughter but "there was no answer", she told The Sun. Two days later, the police discovered Emma's body in the flat.

“Now I know she was just yards away hidden by that animal. It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Christine remembered Emma as a "fantastic daughter" and said that they loved trips to the Ayr beach and the park. She mentioned that Emma was happy until she met Duffy.

How Peter Duffy murdered Emma Bailie and John Paul Duffy

On April 10, the police found Peter Duffy sleeping in his brother's flat. His brother's decomposing body was also discovered under a pile of rubbish. Duffy was found guilty of the murder.

As per News TV, Peter Duffy repeatedly struck Emma on her body and head with a knife. He killed his brother in a similar fashion with a knife.

Judge Lord Scott sentenced Duffy to lifetime imprisonment and described his crimes as "wicked killing against two people”.

“You will be sentenced to life imprisonment – you will receive a punishment period for more than a single murder. You will be going to prison for a minimum period which will make you an old man before you will be considered for parole.”

As per the police, Peter Duffy also used the credit and debit cards of both his victims. Duffy lied to the police that he found John Paul's body a couple of days before the police arrived. Later, the police made a "surprising discovery" of Emma's body in Peter's flat, reports News TV.