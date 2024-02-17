What did Willie Mott Jr. do? Suspect charged with capital murder in deaths of mother and infant found dead on Arkansas interstate

Willie Mott, a 43-year-old Jacksonville man, is now facing charges for allegedly murdering TeAngela Tate, 27, and her 2-month-old son, Noel Mott. The mother and infant were discovered lifeless on an interstate on-ramp in Arkansas on Tuesday, February 13, as reported by KARK.

The North Little Rock detectives carried out an investigation that led to the apprehension of Willie Mott Jr., who was at first taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. He was then arrested on new warrants while in prison and faces charges including capital murder for the deaths of TeAngela Tate and her infant son, as well as attempted murder for a second child found at the scene, who remains hospitalized, as per KARK.

In addition to Willie Mott Jr., 70-year-old Diane Mott, his mother, also faces multiple charges related to the case.

Willie Mott Jr. faces capital murder charges for deaths of mother and infant

Following the discovery of TeAngela Tate, 27, and her 2-month-old son, Noel Mott, on an Arkansas interstate on-ramp, the North Little Rock Police Department identified Willie Mott Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Authorities, in collaboration with the United States Marshal Eastern District Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Mott at a Jacksonville home on Tuesday, February 13, as reported by Crime Online.

Investigators later determined that the suspect was the father of the infant who was found dead. He was in a relationship with Tate and they lived together, as per THV11.

Investigators believe Mott allegedly killed and shot Tate inside their apartment in Jacksonville. Although the deceased baby's cause of death has not been revealed, the case is currently being treated as a homicide.

The bodies of the mother and son were discovered on the Highway 165 on-ramp to Interstate 440 on Tuesday morning, as reported by Arkansas Online.

Mott was arrested on charges unrelated to the murder case and was taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. After additional warrants were secured, he was charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder linked to the second child found at the scene.

North Little Rock Police Department also jailed 70-year-old Diane Mott, the mother of Willie Mott Jr., and charged her with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, as per KARK. She is currently at the same facility as her son.

Willie is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, February 17.

The North Little Rock Police Department has urged individuals with any regarding the case to contact the police at (501) 680-8439 or (501) 771-7149.