What happened to Briana Monroe and Giavon August? Authorities identify mother and son found dead in Beaumont park

Briana Monroe and Giavon August found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Briana Monroe, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Giavon August, were discovered lifeless in an apparent murder-suicide at Perlstein Park in Beaumont. A Houston man, claiming to be the father of one of Monroe's other children, reported their disappearance to the Beaumont Police.

The call to the police was made at approximately 2:55 pm local time on Saturday. The man said that Briana Monroe had sent him a text, allegedly expressing her intent to kill her 1-year-old son and herself. The concerned man then reached out to Monroe's family, who was unable to contact her. This prompted the authorities to treat the report as "Critical Missing", as per Beaumont Police's statement on Facebook.

While investigators were looking for the mother-son duo, the family alerted them that they had found Briana Monroe's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at Perlstein Park. Monroe's lifeless body was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle, while the body of the 1-year-old toddler was discovered in the backseat. They had both reportedly been shot, as per 12News.

Autopsies ordered for Briana Monroe and Giavon August in apparent murder-suicide

The discovery was made by one of Monroe's cousins, who noticed her car in the parking lot of the park and immediately called 911. Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins disclosed that the family, along with the police, had tracked Monroe's phone to an area near the Beaumont Municipal Airport, less than a mile west of Perlstein Park as reported by KFDM.

Family members revealed to 12News that Monroe suffered from sickle cell anemia. While they stated that her condition caused her pain, they expressed that they did not understand how this could happen.

She is survived by two young boys and authorities have ordered autopsies for both Monroe and Giavon. The cause of death is currently being investigated and more information on the same is awaited.

Authorities have urged individuals with information about the case to reach out to the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas at 1-800-793-2273.

