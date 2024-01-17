What did Christopher Zanski do? Incident explored as two Howard County high school students found dead in apparent murder-suicide

In an incident that has shocked the Glenelg community, Howard County police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide involving Christopher Zanski, a 42-year-old father, and his two teenage children, Braden Zanski, 17, and Hailey Zanski, 15. Christopher Zanski allegedly shot his children and then shot himself.

The discovery unfolded on Sunday night around 11 pm when police officers responded to a welfare check at the Zanski residence on the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road. Upon entering the home, authorities found the lifeless bodies of Braden, Hailey, and their father, as reported by thebaltimorebanner.

The incident is being treated as a domestic double murder-suicide.

Howard County high school principal releases statement after Christopher Zanski's alleged murder-suicide claims two students

Howard County Police spokeswoman Lori Boone stated that officers discovered the bodies after they received the distress call for a welfare check and stopped by the house:

"Howard County police responded to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg last night for a welfare check and found one adult and two juveniles with gunshot wounds."

Emily Bahhar, a spokeswoman for the county school system, said that Braden and Hailey were active members of the Glenelg High School community. Braden, in addition to being a junior, also attended the Automotive Technology Academy at the HCPSS Applications and Research Laboratory, as reported by thebaltimorebanner.

In a heartfelt letter to parents, Principal Shawn Hastings-Hauf shared details about how the school is addressing this devastating situation.

As reported by thebaltimorebanner, the principal informed Glenelg High School parents that teachers will be sharing the news about the deaths at the beginning of the first period.

As per CBS, in a letter, the principal wrote:

"The death of any member of our school community is a loss, and the unexpected deaths of two of our students who are siblings is especially difficult to understand or accept."

Glenelg Community reacts to the tragedy involving Christopher Zanski and his family

While speaking to 11 News, Boro Dropulic, a resident in the area, stated:

"I just feel so bad for the family, and it's so terrible when something like that happens. I cannot understand how a father could do that at all. I just don't understand it. So sorry. It breaks my heart."

Another resident, Nadimire Jules-Dole, noted:

"It's shocking. This is such a safe community. People here are so friendly. I would never imagine something like this happening. My heart goes out to the family. That's awful."

Maryland court documents indicate that Christopher Zanski divorced his wife, Megan Zanski, in 2014. The motive behind Zanski's actions remains unknown, as reported by wbaltv.

A search of court records further revealed that Christopher Zanski had no previous criminal history.

Howard County Police have provided limited information on the incident. On Monday, they stated that there were no other indications of external involvement at that time.