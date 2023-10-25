Star witness in Dwight Howard's sexual assault case 'Kitty' allegedly issued death threat to victim: reports 

Shocking reports have emerged about Dwight Howard's alleged sexual assault case against Stephen Harper. Harper allegedly got a death threat from star witness "Kitty." The details have emerged after Howard denied the allegations, saying the sexual acts, as per the lawsuit filed by Harper in 2021, were performed without his consent.

Harper had provided multiple proofs thus far, including text messages exchanged between him and Howard and an Uber receipt of him visiting the player's residence. As per Harper, the incident that took place on July 19th, 2021, was not consensual.

He said Howard had brought another man dressed as a woman, who wanted to be addressed as "Kitty." Harper didn't want any part of the sexual activity taking place between the former Lakers center and "Kitty" but was allegedly forced to join them by him.

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper," the lawsuit read. "Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Radar Online has released a new report about Harper filing a police case months after the incident. Harper said in that report that "Kitty" issued a death threat to him as they drove back to the former's house.

“According to Harper, (Kitty) advised him to keep everything a secret or someone will put a bullet in his head,” read the report filed by Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to the report, Stephen Harper has called Dwight Howard his 'ex-boyfriend.' The report also said they were in a long-distance relationship.

"Kitty" to appear as star witness in Dwight Howard's alleged sexual assault case

In a shocking turn of events, the man dressed as a woman who wanted to be addressed as "Kitty" while engaged in sexual activity with Dwight Howard will be the star witness of the alleged sexual assault case. Radar Online reported that "Kitty" was in the room where Steve Harper claims to have been sexually assaulted by Howard.

"Kitty" will defend the Lakers' star amid the case. His identity remains undisclosed. However, reports say that he's Howard's friend. They have engaged in sexual encounters frequently. It remains to be seen how new reports about "Kitty" issuing death threats to Harper, the alleged victim, impact his defense as a star witness.

