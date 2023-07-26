What happened to Freddy Ramirez? Tampa Miami Dade police inspector hospitalized after gunshot incident

Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Freddy Ramirez, has remained hospitalized since July 23, 2023, and is slowly on his way to recovery. Ramirez was taken to the hospital after he shot himself due to a dispute with his wife at a hotel. The motive behind the incident is under investigation.

Florida authorities addressed Freddy's condition during a press conference on Monday, saying that Ramirez had surgery due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head. They added that he is getting the best care from his family members and expressed gratitude to everyone who has been praying for Ramirez's recovery.

Sheldon Fox-7 News @fox_sheldon The PBA says MDPD Dir. Freddy Ramirez lost an eye but is making remarkable progress and won’t have brain damage. @MayorDaniella hasn’t addressed a reported call she got from Ramirez after his domestic dispute and before he shot himself while w/his wife Sunday. @wsvn story: pic.twitter.com/UWmpfd9HUf

Mark Glass, the Commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, requested public cooperation as they continued their investigation, adding that Ramirez is critical but still in a stable state.

Freddy Ramirez shot himself on Sunday following a domestic dispute

Freddy Ramirez was taken to the hospital on Monday, July 24, after he shot himself following an argument with his wife. The Guardian reported that Ramirez was in the JW Marriot Hotel to attend the summer meeting of Florida's Sheriff Association with his wife on Sunday.

The duo came out of the event at one point and reportedly had a dispute outside the hotel. The cops received a call about the argument, and although they questioned Ramirez and his wife, they left as there was nothing to prove that they argued.

The hotel authorities then asked the duo to leave, and the next moment they were on Interstate 75 in Tampa. Freddy suddenly took the car off the road and shot himself. Freddy's wife, who was with him, immediately called 911.

Investigation revealed that one of the eyewitnesses saw Freddy taking out his gun and threatening to kill himself by pointing it at the mouth. Following his surgery on Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department posted a tweet where they wrote:

"The surgery has concluded, and Director Ramirez is in stable condition. We thank the community and the extended MDPD family for their prayers and support. Director Ramirez will begin his road to recovery surrounded by his family."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote on Twitter that Ramirez's well-being is more important to them right now.

Freddy Ramirez was supposed to run for the sheriff next year

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III @AFreddyRamirez It was a pleasure to visit the @FIU Academy for International Disaster as they took part in their Preparedness Disaster Field Course Simulation. More than 120 participants, including students & participating agencies, worked together to train for this real life scenario. pic.twitter.com/tpGQKV7j0a

Freddy Ramirez spent his childhood in Hialeah and grew up under the guidance of his grandparents. He graduated from the University of Miami and later tied the knot with his wife.

In 1995, he came to the Miami-Dade Police Department and worked on cases related to homicide, robbery, and more. He recently revealed his plan to run for the position of sheriff alongside Daniella Levine Cava in 2024.