"Sounds like neglect": Jacky Oh autopsy report details explored as cause of death comes to light

Jacky Oh's cause of death has finally been disclosed four months after her demise on May 31, 2023. People Magazine states that according to a representative for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office, Oh died after suffering from complications due to cosmetic surgery.

Her death was confirmed by a BET Media Group spokesperson who said that she was an important part of Wild 'N Out:

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

Oh was the partner of YouTuber D.C. Young Fly. Her cause of death was not disclosed at the time, but a few reports speculated that she died from a cosmetic surgery which went wrong.

While the autopsy report revealed the details, netizens shared their reactions. One of them said that Oh's health issues were neglected.

Details about Jacky Oh's death were revealed in the autopsy report

Jacky Oh's cause of death was revealed after Page Six acquired her autopsy report on September 29, 2023.

Oh went for a surgery called gluteal augmentation procedure which reportedly has no side effects and was asked to take some medicines after the surgery like Ciprofloxacin, Oxycodone, and Ondansetron.

However, she later complained of a headache and was prescribed ibuprofen. She soon started to have problems while speaking.

When her condition took a worse turn, her aunt immediately contacted the emergency services and he was taken to the hospital. However, she was announced dead after her arrival.

According to the autopsy report, there was swelling in her brain and some bleeding on the skin of her torso.

Dr. Zachary Okhah was slammed by netizens for his statement on Jacky Oh's death

Before her death, Oh shared a picture on Instagram posing with Dr. Zachary Okhah, wearing a disposable medical gown.

Dr. Okhah was reportedly the surgeon who performed the procedure on Jacky Oh. He is the owner of a clinic called PH-1 Miami and he wrote in a statement shared through Instagram that the clinic has always tried to offer the best medical care:

"I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped, and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery."

The statement received negative feedback from netizens. The reason was Okhah's past where a few of his patients reportedly filed lawsuits against him. One of them, named Leila Penn, claimed that a procedure left her mutilated in 2021.

Although Okhah responded to the criticizm at the time, he did not mention Oh's name anywhere.

Jacky Oh gained recognition for her appearances on Wild 'N Out. She was the owner of a lip gloss company called J Nova Collection and had a YouTube channel where she shared videos featuring her family members.