Dateline NBC: Physical evidence presented in Kevin Eastman's trial explored

The conviction of Kevin Eastman in the double homicide case of two Greeley residents led to the presentation of an overwhelming amount of physical evidence to the jury during the three-week-long trial resulting in his sentencing on July 20, 2022. Eastman was sentenced to two life sentences and 27 additional years. He is presently serving his sentence at the Fremont Correctional Facility.

Kevin Eastman was allegedly responsible for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and divorced mother of three, Heather Frank, and her new romantic interest, Colorado musician Scott Sessions. Sessions' body was found in a remote area of Larimer County, while Frank's body was discovered in Weld County.

The physical evidence against Kevin Eastman in the Greeley double homicide

Why was Kevin Eastman arrested?

An array of unfortunate events led to the murder of Colorado musician Stanley Scott Sessions, whose body was found on February 10, 2020. While Sessions' partially burnt and decapitated body found in Larimer County drew suspicion towards Frank and her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Eastman, the pool of blood in front of Frank's apartment entrance made the investigators track both the suspects.

However, the surveillance led investigators to a rural Weld County property where Heather Frank's fatally shot body was found on February 16, 2020. She was shot twice in the chest at close range and her body was wrapped in plastic and baling wire. Sessions' body was found almost decapitated and partially burnt next to a smoldering log.

The Weld County and Larimer County Sheriff's Office officers tracked phone records and picked up Kevin Eastman from a Kersey gas station upon suspicion of tampering with evidence. Frank's body was discovered hours later, narrowing the suspicion to Eastman who was being interrogated at the time.

Kevin Eastman has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence. He has been sentenced to two life sentences with 27 additional years, and is presently serving at the Fremont Correctional Facility.

Evidence from the crime scene

The Greeley Tribune reported that the Weld County Sheriff’s Office field evidence technician Ray Johnson encountered tire marks near Sessions' body, along with three different shoeprints - a waffle pattern, a common bottom like those in construction boots, and one with a wave design in the heel.

Sessions' car was found at the Greeley King Soopers parking lot.

A search warrant obtained for Scott Sessions' car revealed the presence of musical equipment, a six-pack of beer, the disconnected vehicle dome light, and reddish stains that tested negative for blood. The insurance papers were found in place and the car keys were in the ignition. The floor mat was left under the vehicle.

Evidence from the Kersey property search

Officers also searched the property where Eastman was employed and living. From the premises, they found:

Household trash and cans.

Baling wire.

A Colorado Rockies hoodie.

Glasses and a glasses case.

Keys and a key fob.

Melted plastic.

A large recoil spring rolls that could be from a firearm

A burnt shaft of a lighter

A burnt bed skirt

During Kevin Eastman's trial, Greeley Tribune reported that one of the officers at the site had admitted to seeing a footprint near the crime scene. The plastic and the baling wire used to wrap Heather Frank's body were also found in the garage and the Conex boxes on the property.

The property also yielded a wide array of firearms including a .22 caliber ammo with 44 live rounds out of 50 in the garage. A crossbow and bolts, similar to ones found inside Eastman's car, were recovered from the main bedroom of the property. Bonnell's property also had multiple vials of substances, needles, and pipes with a white residue indicating the use of illegal narcotic substances.

Autopsy results in the Greeley double homicide

Sessions' autopsy by Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson revealed the neck slit to transect his jugular vein leading to his death. His toxicology report came back with small levels of codeine, morphine and cannabis. Scott had defensive wounds on his hands, which indicated struggle.

In the case of Heather Frank, the possibility of suicide was ruled out due to two gunshots. The casings were not present at the crime scene. Her toxicology report came back with a .243 blood alcohol level and traces of meth.

Frank's X-Ray plate presented to the jury was cloudy on the left side due to internal bleeding. Her body had one full and one partial exit wound.

Frank's X-Ray plate presented to the jury was cloudy on the left side due to internal bleeding. Her body had one full and one partial exit wound.