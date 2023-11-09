What does deferred mean on a death certificate? Matthew Perry toxicology reports remain pending 

The official death certificate of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alum Matthew Perry, obtained by The Blast, shows the cause of his death listed as ‘deferred,’ insinuating that further investigation of the conditions and circumstances of his death and his toxicology reports are still pending.

The actor, who died on October 28, 2023, in his Los Angeles residence, was initially said to have drowned in a hot tub. However, the mystery surrounding his unforeseen demise has deepened even more over the past week. His burial was performed at Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park on November 3, 2023. Perry’s toxicology reports could purportedly take weeks to determine how he died.

The official death certificate of the late actor. (Image via The Blast)

The initial toxicology reports did not find any presence of fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his alleged drowning. More in-depth tests are currently underway to find out if the 54-year-old actor was taking any prescribed medication.

Matthew Perry, who had had a long battle with substance addiction, had reportedly attained sobriety for a while prior to his death. When investigators responded to his home on the day of his death, there were no illegal drugs found in his home. However, they came across some prescription medication for depression and anxiety that was kept in properly labeled storage bottles.

A prescription COPD drug was also found, which is an ailment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is usually prescribed to people with chronic bronchitis or emphysema.

Matthew Perry had struggled with alcohol and drug abuse for years

Matthew Perry's death certificate listed the late actor's career span in the Entertainment industry as 38 years. The informant mentioned in the report is Canadian broadcaster Keith Morrison, his step-father. His lifeless body was found in the jacuzzi by his assistant on October 28, 2023. He reportedly had just finished playing a game of pickleball that lasted for two hours before his supposed drowning.

At 4:07 pm PST on Saturday, LA Police responded to a call from Perry’s Pacific Palisades home. They initially believed that they were attending a case of a possible ‘water rescue.’ However, upon arriving at the actor’s home, they found him unresponsive.

The late actor had publicly spoken about the life-threatening instances and medical emergencies he had been through due to his overwhelming substance intake.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, released in November 2022, Matthew Perry recounted his near-death experiences as well. In the memoir, he claimed to be sober. Sources close to him also confirmed his sobriety following his death.