Why was Kodak Black arrested? Details explored as rapper faces several charges

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, and improper stop/stand/park. He was picked up from the Plantation area of South Florida and is being held at the Broward County jail. Additional details surrounding the arrest have not been disclosed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office yet.

Kodak Black was previously arrested in July 2022 for carrying 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $74,960 in cash in his vehicle. He was booked for trafficking oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

Kodak Black arrested for possession of cocaine among other charges

The arrest documents from the Broward County Sheriff's Office show that Kodak Black has been booked for possession of cocaine in his home state, Florida. The records obtained by XXL show the charges and the arrest status of the rapper who has been held with no bond amount.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, officers from the Plantation Police Department picked him up on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Black, who also goes by the name of Bill Kapri, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and improper stopping or parking of a vehicle.

As per reports by WSVN-TV reports, Kodak Black is set to appear before a judge in the afternoon of December 7, 2023. The comments from Black's legal representative and the Broward County Sheriff's Office are yet to arrive.

Kodak Black's history with law enforcement and drug-related charges

The 25-year-old rapper's arrest from Pompano Beach comes after multiple legal issues the rapper has had in the recent past. He was last arrested on July 15, 2022, when he was pulled over in Florida because his window tint appeared darker than the allowed legal limit. His car was searched after officers found his car having a strong smell of cannabis. They also found 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $74,960 in cash, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

Black failed to submit a random alcohol and drug test which led to the issue of another warrant in February 2023. A subsequent drug test on February 8, 2023, revealed traces of Fentanyl in his blood.

He had failed a previous drug test in mid-2021 following his supervised release terms after charges of criminal s*xual assault in 2016. He spent time at a rehabilitation center for a 30-day drug treatment program as a result.

Kodak Black has a history of legal offenses and continuous violation of probation rules. He has been arrested four times in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 for the possession of cannabis among other charges. Black was arrested twice in 2019 and 2020 for the possession of firearms. He was also arrested for trespassing in Pompano Beach, Florida on January 1, 2022.

In an article about Black and his career dated January 17, 2017, Miami New Times reported,

"Is he the product of larger societal problems, having been raised on a steady diet of misogynistic rap lyrics?"

Amidst the court appearance for violation of Black's pretrial release conditions related to the oxycodone trafficking charge, he said that he would do whatever he needed to.

"Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right. I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail," the rapper said.

Expand Tweet

Kodak Black has been rumored to feature in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI based on the recently released trailer.