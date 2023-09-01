When was Tommie Lee detained? Rapper reveals drug test results following recent arrest

Love and Hip Hop star Tommie Lee was arrested in Miami on Sunday, August, 20, following a verbal dispute with a Victory Lounge employee. Upon further inquiry after the fight, the police allegedly found her in possession of an illegal drug (cocaine), for which she was detained.

According to a text message from a source circulating the internet, aside from the drug charges, she was also arrested on disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

However, Hot New Hip Hop News recently reported that the rapper's legal team claimed that what the cops had stated was cocaine was, in reality, Tommie Lee's friend's epilepsy medicine. The statement said:

"They chose to handcuff and arrest her on grounds of drug possession, despite the fact that the “drugs” were, in fact, her friend’s epilepsy medication,"

Her representatives further stated:

"They seized upon this as an excuse for her arrest when no other valid reason was evident. It’s completely understandable that she felt infuriated by this unjust treatment, especially when she was spending her own hard-earned money."

On September 1, the influencer released her negative drug test results via multiple Instagram stories and claimed that she did not do cocaine. Tommie Lee also insinuated that she would remember her friends who did the substance but did not stick up for her.

Tommie Lee tests negative for cocaine

A couple of days after her arrest, Tommie Lee posted an Instagram story rant where she denied all allegations of drug possession and claimed that she had never tried cocaine in her life. She said:

"I don't do drugs. You can see me take a drink, but you'll never see me try some coke."

She added:

"Coke is not cute and it's not something I indulge in. Have never."

The reality TV star blamed her arrest on an overzealous cop and claimed that she has been around people who do the drug, who can all vouch for her not doing any. She also stated that she was ready to take any sort of test necessary to prove that she does not do drugs.

Following this, the rapper posted a video of her giving hair and urine samples for drug tests, which she claimed went back to six months.

On Friday, September 1, Tommie Lee posted multiple stories of her drug test results, which were all negative for multiple substances, including cocaine. In the first of the series of stories, she bizarrely stated that the test results that she left in the car were stolen by her neighbors.

In the following story, she flexed her negative test results and claimed:

"Never taken restaurant breaks in the club. You'll never see me spin off to the bathroom, that's just the liquor."

Additionally, she stated that she has prepared a "list of faves" for people whom she knows who do cocaine but never stood up for her during the allegations. She called them "fake" and said she'll keep them on her mind.

In another story, the rapper wrote "Just say No #DARE" and declared herself a "drug activist". Lastly, in her final story, she took a more serious tone and provided the national helpline number for substance use, disorders, prevention, and recovery, anyone for anyone struggling with addiction.