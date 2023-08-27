Fact Check: Is O3 Greedo dead? Death claim debunked 

Social media users were shocked after they heard the news about O3 Greedo’s passing away as many made such claims on social media. As people posted on the internet stating that O3 Greedo had died due to an alleged shooting, the news made people even more worried as the rapper had not posted anything on social media for a while.

The news was not confirmed by any of O3 Greedo’s family members, representatives, or even trusted media houses.

Meanwhile, Hot New Hip Hop also claimed how the rapper’s manager responded to a few text messages stating that the rumors were not true and that O3 Greedo was indeed alive.

At the same time, Greedo then posted about his upcoming music, and that reassured the fans that the rapper was indeed alive. However, while the news was quickly debunked by the rapper’s manager, many social media users continued to express disbelief and react to the fake news.

However, O3 Greedo is not dead, and well and alive, as of this writing. Such news about death cannot be confirmed until it comes from a trusted source, like family, friends, managers, or even a verified media outlet.

O3 Greedo’s real name is Jason Jamal Jackson

Death hoaxes are common on social media, however, they are quickly debunked after the artist or the celebrity themselves post something on their social media.

Netizens were taken aback when they heard about the passing away of the rapper. However, after his manager debunked the news, several media houses made sure to aware the masses about the rumor being fake and untrue.

Jason Jamal Jackson, aka O3 Greedo, was born in July 1987 and is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born and brought up in Los Angeles, he rose to fame in 2016, after he released his mixtape series Purple Summer.

He is also known for his other studio albums like God Level, Still Summer in the Projects, Halfway There, 03 Inna Key, and many more.

Throughout his music career, Jackson has also worked with other artists, rappers, and singers like Lil Uzi Vert, Blink-182, Travis Barker, and even Key Glock.

Talking about his personal life, he is known for his “Living Legend” tattoo, which is prominent on his face. He also has two siblings, a brother and a sister, and Greedo is the youngest among the three.

The rapper welcomed his first daughter as soon as he turned 18, but had a troubled relationship at home with his parents, as he had got into the habit of selling drugs to support the daughter and the baby mama.

Things became tough for the artist in 2018 when he was arrested and charged with drug tr*fficking and possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison as authorities claimed that he was carrying four pounds of drugs and two stolen pistols in the trunk of his car. However, he took a plea deal and was released within five years on the basis of good behavior.

During this time in prison, he was still instrumental in creating music, and often released new songs when he came out on parole. He was ultimately released on January 12, 2023.

While the life of the rapper was full of ups and downs, the news about him passing away is not true as the artist is indeed alive and well in 2023.