"Savages": Reinaldo Fuentes Campos dumped into sea alive video goes viral 

Reinaldo Fuentes Campos was shockingly dumped alive into the ocean with his hands and legs zip-tied after stealing 450 pounds of cocaine and cash from a drug cartel. A video of the occurrence has gone viral across social media platforms and has left internet users immensely distressed. One netizen commented:

In the viral video which has amassed over a million views online, the 68-year-old can be seen bound and gagged with blood stains on the back of his head. The clip proceeds to show his killers heaving him over the side of a boat into the Caribbean sea. He was dumped into the waters while his killers waited for him to drown.

The people behind the killing remained unidentified at the time of writing this article. However, one person in the video was heard saying:

“make sure none of our faces can be seen”

Another person added:

“he has no way to save himself.”

The video was released by journalist Rafael Tolentino on the Esto No Es Radio daily morning show.

What did Reinaldo Fuentes Campos do?

Reinaldo Fuentes Campos, who went by the name “Taliban” had allegedly dumped a shipment of narcotics worth $10 million into the sea. He reportedly claimed that he did so after a fake coast guard attempted to interrogate him. After providing the explanation to his drug dealers, he hoped that he could keep the cash he was promised.

However, the cocaine in question was not dumped into the water in reality. He allegedly managed to repackage it and took it to a Caribbean island to resell it along with the money he was given by his dealers.

Unfortunately, his plans went haywire after a person reportedly snitched on him. He was then invited to a cartel meeting where it was allegedly decided that he would be killed.

Reinaldo Fuentos was reportedly a middleman for the Venezuelan Clan del Cartel. His official Dominican Republic documents included the fake name Miguel Fulcar, which allowed him to go undetected by law enforcement.

Reinaldo Fuentes was dating a lawyer and was also caring for his daughter in the city of Bonao. He was also the father to three other children from a previous relationship. He took on the name of “Taliban” after trading with Middle Easter drug traffickers.

Netizens react to the viral Reinaldo Fuentes Campos killing video

Internet users were immensely disturbed by what they saw. A few comments online read:

This was not the first time someone from Reinaldo Fuentes’ gang was killed. Two others were fatally shot by law enforcement in the past.