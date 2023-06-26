Adin Ross seemingly threatened by a Toronto-based gang member, claims to "shoot" the streamer if seen in city

Kick streamer Adin Ross has found himself in the bad books of a few Toronto rappers/gang members due to allegedly mocking Robin Banks, a rapper based in Toronto who suffered a shooting incident resulting in paralysis. Yesterday (June 25), a Twitch account named motionbroz uploaded a clip featuring a group known as the "GGz and Wassas." In the clip, they issued a warning to Adin, advising him against visiting their city.

Additionally, earlier this week, two prominent Toronto rappers, specifically J Neat from the Driftwood area and Casper from the Alexandra Park region, imposed a ban on Adin Ross, forbidding him from entering the city.

Adin Ross reportedly banned from Toronto

To provide additional context, a streamer read the information regarding Adin Ross' ban in Toronto. In a video explaining the situation, the streamer read aloud the warning that had been issued against Adin. Here is the content of the statement:

"Adin Ross you're banned. Don't come here. If you do, you better land at Regent Park Airport, okay? land Downtown."

Reacting to the embargo, Adin burst out saying:

"Dude I literally lived in Toronto for like a year. The f**k. Like, what do you mean I can't come to Toronto? I was there for a year."

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess The mandem had some words for him The mandem had some words for him https://t.co/20vMupzJvY

He added:

"This video is about three years ago and I am laughing at that man, f**k I would never disrespect someone who's handicapped, and the clip is captured in 2020 and I am on a Discord call with somebody and I am not even watching the video and nothing like that.”

The streamer also mentioned that Adin Ross was actually laughing at a separate clip, which was taken out of context, and clarified that he did not intend to disrespect any paralyzed individual.

6ixunplugged @6ixunplugged Adin Ross EXPOSES JNeat For Banning Him From Toronto For Disrespecting Robin Banks Adin Ross EXPOSES JNeat For Banning Him From Toronto For Disrespecting Robin Banks https://t.co/xEqooSUJbP

Here's what the community said

The Twitch clip containing the threatening message towards Adin was swiftly shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some notable comments found in the thread:

Speaking about Adin and Toronto, popular Canadian rapper Drake has recently followed the streamer on Instagram. Both, in fact, have a deal with Kick (the Stake-backed streaming platform).

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the recent Instagram follow could potentially hint at a collaboration between the two on Kick. Both individuals are known to be avid gamblers and have given away thousands of dollars in the process.

Poll : 0 votes