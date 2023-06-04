Create

Drake "embarrassed" after his credit card gets declined while gifting subscriptions to Kick streamers

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 04, 2023 08:13 GMT
Drake went viral after his credit card seemingly got declined during his Kick livestream (Image via Sportskeeda)
On June 3, 2023, Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake went live on his Kick channel to host a special broadcast. He astounded the online community by gifting 20,000 Kick subscriptions to more than 100 content creators. However, one particular moment from the livestream has gone viral.

The Grammy-recipient's credit card declined while making a transaction, and he was left stunned. He exclaimed:

"Embarrassing! Yeah, what just happened?! Yeah, we're just not even..."
Drake’s card just got declined on stream 😭 https://t.co/Jqp3lIqbfs

"He definitely fired somebody right after" - Netizens react to Drake's credit card getting declined while gifting Kick subscriptions

Drake was about an hour into his livestream when he decided to gift 100 subscriptions (worth $500) to Kick content creator Daisy. The celebrity's associate advised him on how to proceed with the transaction, including which credit card to use. Drake's response was:

"You want people to see the information?"

The Canadian began entering the verification code he had received on his phone, but the transaction was abruptly terminated, which prompted him to exclaim that he was embarrassed.

youtube-cover

Timestamp: 01:10:10

The clip of the incident drew a lot of attention on Twitter, with one user joking that the musician "definitely" would have fired someone:

@DramaAlert He definitely fired somebody right after

Another Twitter user mentioned how casual the 36-year-old personality was after the transaction got declined:

@DramaAlert Casual about it, how you know the card just thought it was fraud 😂 man’s isn’t stressed.

Several netizens commented on what the rapper said:

@scubaryan_ embarrassinggggg💅🏽 https://t.co/YoEIZMC3Ef
@scubaryan_ embarassing 💅💅
@DramaAlert embarrassinggggggg

@D3ityCthulhu speculated that the Toronto-native's bank must have declined the transaction automatically due to suspicious activity:

@DramaAlert His bank probably auto declined for suspicious activity. If anything he should be thankful the bank is monitoring for potential fraud.

Here are some other notable reactions:

@scubaryan_ "no look it's just the way my bank account is set up" https://t.co/ECx4JlgvTw
@scubaryan_ He just like me fr
@scubaryan_ bro said “embarassing” in the zestiest way possible
@scubaryan_ Bank probably think it’s a fraud 🤷🏾‍♂️
@scubaryan_ fraud detection

Popular streamers that Drake has collaborated with in the past

The hip-hop star is no stranger to the world of livestreaming, having previously collaborated with some very well-known personalities. Drake surprised the online community on November 10, 2022, when he appeared as a guest on Kai Cenat's livestream. The duo set the stage by wagering $121,000 on an NBA 2K game. The rapper elaborated on the conditions:

"If you win, I'll pay you $121k. But if 21 (Savage) wins, then me and you have to do something for the kids. We have to figure out like, we just got to do something. We got to go and just get back, somehow."

Earlier this year, on February 16, 2023, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was taken aback when he received a message from the rapper on Instagram. The former eventually called the latter, and the two spoke for several minutes.

