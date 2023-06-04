Drake "embarrassed" after his credit card gets declined while gifting subscriptions to Kick streamers

On June 3, 2023, Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake went live on his Kick channel to host a special broadcast. He astounded the online community by gifting 20,000 Kick subscriptions to more than 100 content creators. However, one particular moment from the livestream has gone viral.

The Grammy-recipient's credit card declined while making a transaction, and he was left stunned. He exclaimed:

"Embarrassing! Yeah, what just happened?! Yeah, we're just not even..."

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ Drake’s card just got declined on stream Drake’s card just got declined on stream 😭 https://t.co/Jqp3lIqbfs

"He definitely fired somebody right after" - Netizens react to Drake's credit card getting declined while gifting Kick subscriptions

Drake was about an hour into his livestream when he decided to gift 100 subscriptions (worth $500) to Kick content creator Daisy. The celebrity's associate advised him on how to proceed with the transaction, including which credit card to use. Drake's response was:

"You want people to see the information?"

The Canadian began entering the verification code he had received on his phone, but the transaction was abruptly terminated, which prompted him to exclaim that he was embarrassed.

Timestamp: 01:10:10

The clip of the incident drew a lot of attention on Twitter, with one user joking that the musician "definitely" would have fired someone:

Another Twitter user mentioned how casual the 36-year-old personality was after the transaction got declined:

Mr. Dåvįd Çërvøñē @thatweirdguy man’s isn’t stressed. @DramaAlert Casual about it, how you know the card just thought it was fraudman’s isn’t stressed. @DramaAlert Casual about it, how you know the card just thought it was fraud 😂 man’s isn’t stressed.

Several netizens commented on what the rapper said:

@D3ityCthulhu speculated that the Toronto-native's bank must have declined the transaction automatically due to suspicious activity:

D3ityCthulhu ™ 🐙 @D3ityCthulhu @DramaAlert His bank probably auto declined for suspicious activity. If anything he should be thankful the bank is monitoring for potential fraud. @DramaAlert His bank probably auto declined for suspicious activity. If anything he should be thankful the bank is monitoring for potential fraud.

Here are some other notable reactions:

Popular streamers that Drake has collaborated with in the past

The hip-hop star is no stranger to the world of livestreaming, having previously collaborated with some very well-known personalities. Drake surprised the online community on November 10, 2022, when he appeared as a guest on Kai Cenat's livestream. The duo set the stage by wagering $121,000 on an NBA 2K game. The rapper elaborated on the conditions:

"If you win, I'll pay you $121k. But if 21 (Savage) wins, then me and you have to do something for the kids. We have to figure out like, we just got to do something. We got to go and just get back, somehow."

Earlier this year, on February 16, 2023, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was taken aback when he received a message from the rapper on Instagram. The former eventually called the latter, and the two spoke for several minutes.

