Drake's special Kick live stream: Date, time, how to participate in subscription giveaway, and more

Renowned rapper and part-time streamer, Drake, is making an exciting comeback to his Kick channel on June 3, 2023. Fans worldwide eagerly await his live stream, scheduled to commence at 8 pm (EST). The rapper, who previously streamed on Twitch, has since transitioned to Kick and has amassed an impressive following of over 26K fans on the platform.

Drake's followers are no strangers to his gambling streams, specifically his interest in streaming slots on Twitch previously. However, as Stake.com faced a ban on Twitch, he has recently inked a contract with Kick, a platform that embraces a wide range of gambling streams.

Kick.com @KickStreaming kick.com/Drake



Drake will be dropping over 20,000 gifted subs between 100+ Kick streamers



Make sure you’re live when Drake is



Drake will be dropping over 20,000 gifted subs between 100+ Kick streamers

Make sure you're live when Drake is

Drop your Kick links below

Drake set to do a giveaway stream on Kick

Following a brief break, the 36-year-old rapper is all set to make a comeback on his Kick channel. The official Kick Twitter account recently made an exciting announcement, revealing that the rapper will generously gift over 20K subscriptions to over 100 streamers on the platform.

For those wondering how to secure Drake's generous gift, all you need to do is be live during his broadcast on Kick (starting at 8 pm EST). He is expected to browse through various streams and distribute the gifted subscriptions to lucky recipients.

While the specific types of streams he will be exploring remain undisclosed for now, the anticipation of being chosen by Drake adds an element of excitement for streamers across the platform.

Fans react to the news

The rapper's anticipated return to the platform has generated great excitement among fans. The official tweet announcing his comeback has sparked various reactions from his devoted followers. Here are a few noteworthy responses:

ItsKingLyme @ItsKingLyme kick.com/itskinglyme @KickStreaming Always felt like my vision been bigger than the bigger picture @KickStreaming Always felt like my vision been bigger than the bigger picture 🙏 kick.com/itskinglyme

How much does a subscription cost on Kick?

For those unfamiliar with Kick, their subscription system offers highly attractive incentives compared to Twitch. While both Kick and Twitch offer a $4.99 price for gifted subscriptions, Kick stands out with its generous revenue retention for creators.

The Trainwreckstv run website, for example, provides an impressive 95% subscription revenue retention, a stark contrast to Twitch's standard 50-50 split. Furthermore, on Kick, all tips made on the platform, referred to as "kicks," will be fully allocated to the streamer.

Drake's upcoming stream has the potential to be quite lucrative for many streamers, as he is expected to distribute approximately $100,000 worth of gifted subscriptions.

The rapper has already had a previous live stream on Kick shortly after the website's launch, specifically on December 17, 2022. During this stream, which lasted approximately one and a half hours, he was seen streaming slots and roulettes.

The rapper also boasts of having an exclusive contract with Stake.com (since March 2022), and interestingly enough, the gambling website is also the co-owner of Kick, the streaming platform.

