Who is Tommie Lee? Paula Abdul sunglasses controversy explained as Kilt Frames creator calls out singer

American reality television star Tommie Lee called out Paula Abdul for stealing her idea for her sunglasses line, Kilt Frames, and launching it as her own.

On Wednesday, January 4, the 38-year-old personality took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment with Abdul's new Signature Smart Audio Glasses, which were launched the very same day.

Screenshot of Tommie Lee's Instagram story calling out Paula Abdul.

Posting a screenshot of Jon Cohen's tweet, which talked about Abdul's glasses being a "blend of fashion and tech," Lee wrote:

"I'm so upset y'all witnessed me in the field for years, creating these frames. Y'all have seen first-hand work I have put into @kiltframes. For this [Paula Abdul] to steal my entire idea down to the look and everything is disgusting. This always happens to us, I honestly can't believe this."

Tommie Lee uploaded several posts on her Instagram Story, one of which also called Paula Abdul a "real loser" for stealing her idea.

All you need to know about Tommie Lee and her beef with Paula Abdul

Born on June 19, 1987, Tommie Lee is a model, rapper, and socialite. She is the main cast member of seasons six and seven of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Since 2003, she has been entangled in several legal issues and has been arrested at least once every year on charges of identity fraud, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, forgery, battery, and theft. One of the incidents also includes a time she hijacked a bus.

On a personal front, she previously dated Scrapp DeLeon. Lee also has two daughter, Havali and Samaria, from her previous relationships. According to Love & Hip Hop fandom, she gave birth to one of her daughters while she was imprisoned.

Screenshot of Tommie Lee calling out Paula Abdul on her Instagram story.

As for her beef with Paula Abdul, she took to her Instagram Story to express that she is "discouraged" and "heartbroken," since she has no people or support system to push her brand.

"I created this, its not fair and it really makes me want to say f**k it and go back to the old me."

Lee also posted a series of videos on her Instagram handle explaining the situation to her followers.

In the clips, Lee stated that she was working with a company called FameCast to whom she submitted her model, design, and signature cat eye look that she wanted to make. The company created a design where users can talk through their lenses, which have a Bluetooth function available on them.

However, she revealed that the company went behind her back and sold the idea to Paula Abdul, who launched the sunglasses line with a different name. Lee stated that some "ignorant people" were shocked to see it was hers and stated that she had patented everything in her Kilt Frames.

She also called Paula Abdul a "real loser" on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Tommie Lee's Instagram story.

As of writing, Paula Abdul has not responded to any accusations made by Lee about her newly launched sunglasses line.

