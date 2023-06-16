Woman shares disturbing details of getting sexually assaulted by Andrew Tate - "I knew he could have killed me" 

Andrew Tate may once again be facing criminal charges after a woman detailed events of the internet personality's alleged sexual assault on her.

Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested back in December 2022 by Romanian police. The pair faced accusations of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. Both have denied all charges but spent several months in custody before being placed under house arrest.

Alongside 'Cobra's' issues with the law in Romania, he is also facing charges from four women in the UK for alleged acts between 2013-2016. The incidents reportedly took place just before the former kickboxer appeared on the UK version of 'Big Brother'. Once again, Andrew Tate has denied all allegations.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Men.



If we keep letting the establishment destroy any man who speaks up with imaginary sex crime lies...



One of the four UK women recently took part in an interview with the Daily Mail, where she described what happened between the pair. According to her, it started out as consensual sex with Tate before soon turning into a nightmare that had her fearing for her life:

"His hand was around my neck. It hurt. I was aware of pressure. I couldn't breathe. I was struggling to get air. I knew what was ­happening — he was choking me... I knew he could have killed me. I felt the danger. I knew it was horrible. But I never thought 'rape'. I don't think I thought that for a very long time after." [H/t Daily Mail]

Andrew Tate reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations

The MMA world was hit with a bombshell earlier this week when it was reported that Conor McGregor had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he appeared at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Florida on June 9.

According to reports, the woman was escorted by NBA and Miami Heat security personnel into a men's bathroom where McGregor was waiting for her. She then alleges she was forced into non-consensual oral sex with the Irishman.

Whilst the case remains ongoing, Andrew Tate wasted no time weighing in on the situation. 'Cobra' opted to refer to his own allegations by sarcastically calling Conor McGregor a "trafficker," something he himself is accused of.

"Human trafficker."

Tate added:

"No men with money are safe. They're coming for all of us."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us. No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us.

