Andrew Tate sparks outrage after Conor McGregor gets accused of sexual assault at NBA Finals game

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has remarked on the recent sexual assault allegations leveled against UFC star Conor McGregor.

The former two-division UFC champion has lately found himself at the focal point of a big controversy after being accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida.

According to the allegations made against Conor McGregor, it is claimed that the woman involved was reportedly escorted away from her friend by NBA and Miami Heat security personnel. She was then allegedly directed into a men's restroom, where 'The Notorious' is accused of coercing her into engaging in non-consensual oral sexual activity.

While contemplating McGregor's predicament, Andrew Tate insinuated a possible conspiracy against the UFC star. In his remarks, Tate appeared to draw parallels between his own legal difficulties and his alleged involvement in human trafficking, suggesting that false sexual accusations against wealthy individuals have become increasingly prevalent. 'Cobra' tweeted:

"Human trafficker."

He added:

"No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us. No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us.

Fans react to Andrew Tate's remarks on Conor McGregor's situation

Andrew Tate's remarks ignited a vigorous discourse in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor during the NBA Finals game. With his comments entering the conversation surrounding McGregor's case, the fans and users prompted a wide range of exchanges of perspectives on social media.

Twitter user @alzz30 remarked:

"Would you be surprised if it was true ?"

Another user @KingVatsa stated:

"In a perfect world, false allegations should be punished severely to the full extent of the law. But sadly, we live in a world which is far far.. from perfect."

@morpheusadvice reacted:

"Let’s just start calling everyone Human trafficker, let’s see what happens…"

@androspsyche remarked:

"Throw him in jail with no evidence lol."

Twitter user @mrhascake commented:

"Also drug smuggler, murderer, and plane jacker - matrix."

