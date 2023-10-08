"Never seen a headshot on a foot before": Foolio foot picture goes viral post shooting, leaves internet in disbelief 

Rapper Julio Foolio has been in the news lately after he got shot in the foot on Saturday, October 6, 2023. Now, the picture of his injured foot is doing the rounds on the internet and has left netizens shocked. According to firstcoatnews, this incident took place on the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville.

Soon after the accident took place, the rapper was then transported to UF Health Jacksonville. As the picture of his foot injury is doing rounds on the internet, several social media users shared shocking reactions to it.

One X user, @sIzro3, reacted to the foot picture by saying:

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

According to reports, Foolio was in the car when this incident took place. While he was in the car, several gunshots were fired at him. However, Foolio has not revealed what caused this incident.

Social media users react to Julio Foolio's injured foot picture, wonder if he will be able to walk again

Internet users were in disbelief as they came across the picture of Foolio's injured foot.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Reaction of Internet users (Image via snip from X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

This is not the first time the rapper has gotten involved in a gunshot case. Earlier, in 2021, a similar incident took place and at that time, he got out of his car and several shots were fired at him. Soon after that, he went live on Instagram and wrote:

"I shot back in self-defense. My gun is registered. If I did something illegal, the police would put me in jail. They did miss 100 shots though. They must have thought I was lackin’ for sure. "

He also shared an Instagram story at the time and said that these people really missed 100 shots and were not able to kill him.

Julio Foolio garnered massive popularity through his music

The rapper garnered massive popularity through his music. He is quite popular on Instagram and YouTube as well and enjoys a massive fan following online.

Some of his popular songs are Double That, Coming Up, and SRT, among others. Other than the gunshot incident, the rapper also got arrested in April 2022. He was arrested for window tint violation. He was taken to the Duval County jail and was released on bond.

Later, he pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence. After this, he was ordered to serve six-month probation.