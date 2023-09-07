What did Donald Deskins do? Charges explored as former Kentucky prosecutor arrested for wife’s murder

An Elkhorn City Attorney, Donald Deskins, was accused of killing his wife in April 2021. Deskins was indicted on August 30, 2023, for allegedly murdering her and tampering with evidence. Donald's wife and victim, Judith Dawn Deskins, reportedly died of blunt-force trauma.

According to a prosecutor, it took such a long time to arrest Donald Deskins because there was reported nobody who could analyze the physical evidence in the case until now. Johnson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Floyd Skeans revealed that the case was a difficult one to put together.

Although Deskins was indicted in Pike County, he wouldn't be prosecuted there. This is because he was employed as an assistant prosecutor in the county in the past.

Prosecutor Donald Deskins has been indicted of allegedly killing his wife in 2021 and tampering with evidence

As mentioned earlier, Donald Deskins was indicted on August 30, 2023, more than two years after he allegedly killed his wife Judith. Deskins' wife died on April 24, 2023, due to blunt force trauma that was allegedly a result of domestic violence. However, no one was charged with the crime at the time.

Authorities stated that it took them a long time to charge the suspect because there was a lack of people who could analyze the available physical evidence. However, Dr. Bill Smock finally took responsibility for the same. Dr. Smock is the director and police surgeon at the Louisville Metro Police Department's Clinical Forensic Medical Program.

Dr. Stock has been involved in several important cases. He was also the expert witness at Derek Chauvin's trial in relation to George Floyd's murder. After a four-hour presentation to the jury on August 30, Donald Deskins was finally indicted.

Attorney Floyd Skeans said that finding someone with "the skills and expertise" to interpret the evidence "took forever." The attorney got involved in the case in late 2021 and noted that it took them "nearly all of 2022" to find someone who could look at the case.

Expand Tweet

Deskins allegedly tampered with a laptop before giving it to the cops

Apart from the murder allegations, Deskins has also been accused of tampering with evidence on the same day that his wife was killed. Following that, on July 28, 2021, he handed a laptop the law enforcement officials but was accused of tampering with it before handing it over.

Around the same time, on July 27, 2021, he updated his relationship status on Facebook and mentioned that he was seeing another woman. Many people congratulated him for finding love after the sudden demise of his wife, Judith.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Donald Deskins had also faced disciplinary measures for committing errors while representing a woman who had filed for divorce. According to a 2014 Kentucky Supreme Court opinion and order:

"Deskins is suspended from the practice of law in Kentucky for a period of thirty (30) days beginning ten (10) days after entry of this Order, to be probated for one (1) year."

Expand Tweet

About six months after Judith's death, Deskins uploaded a post on Facebook regarding depression. He currently faces charges regarding murder in the course of domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence. Deskins is booked into jail without bond.