What are the new charges against Alex Murdaugh? Convicted murderer indicted again on tax evasion

Alex Murdaugh was indicted on further tax evasion charges on Thursday after he was convicted of killing his wife and son a month ago. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office revealed that the charges would be announced this week. Alex Murdaugh was already indicted on nine counts of tax evasion back in December 2022.

He has been accused of stealing millions from clients, his former law firm, and the government as well. A Colleton County jury issued a two-count indictment on April 20, 2023, accusing Alex Murdaugh of a "wilful attempt to evade or defeat a tax over tax years 2020 and 2021."

According to the indictment, in 2020, he got a lump sum amount of $1.12 million by defrauding his former law firm and its clients. Murdaugh reportedly misused the money obtained for personal purposes.

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two counts of tax evasion charges by a Colleton County grand jury

After being convicted of killing his son and wife last month, Alex Murdaugh was recently indicted on several tax evasion charges. On April 20, an indictment was issued by a grand jury in South Carolina’s Colleton County. The first count of the indictment mentioned that the funds that Murdaugh obtained illegally by defrauding were put to his personal use.

The indictment further stated:

“Despite filing individual income tax returns in the past, and despite earning sufficient income such that he was required to file an individual income tax return, Murdaugh willfully did not file a tax return in order to evade the assessment of $67,624 of income tax due to the State of South Carolina.”

Just like in 2020, a similar incident took place in 2021, where Alex Murdaugh recovered around $1 million from his law firm and the clients by defrauding them. The indictment further accused Murdaugh of not filing a tax return so that he could avoid paying $64,948 in state income tax.

The indictment stated that Murdaugh's tax evasions schemes could be considered conspiracy

As per CBS News, Alan Wilson's office mentioned in a press release that Murdaugh had evaded $619,391 worth of state tax and had $9,067,706 worth of unreported income.

Wilson’s office further said:

“For those two years, Murdaugh failed to report $2,113,067 of income earned through illegal acts, thereby causing state taxable income to be underreported to the State of South Carolina in the mount $132,572.”

The indictment further alleged that Murdaugh’s tax evasion schemes were in violation of state money laundering laws and could be classified as conspiracy and computer crimes.

Following his double-murder trial, Murdaugh accepted legal culpability for several schemes that he chose to defraud his firm and clients.

After being declared guilty of murdering his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie, back in June 2021, Murdaugh is facing two consecutive life sentences. It has been reported that Alex Murdaugh's defense team will be appealing the murder convictions.

