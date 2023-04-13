Why is Alvin Bragg suing Jim Jordan? Manhattan DA files lawsuit against GOP House judiciary chairman over Trump Indictment

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, has sued Republican Congressman Jim Jordan to prevent an “unconstitutional attack” on the ongoing proceedings on Trump, as claimed by Bragg.

According to the lawsuit, Jordan launched a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” Alvin Bragg. Jordan has been Donald Trump’s biggest supporter on Capitol Hill.

It was also discovered that the Republican congressman also subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz last week, who was investigating the former president and his businesses.

Jordan gave a deposition related to the same to Pomerantz. According to Alvin Bragg’s attorney, Congress can’t supervise state criminal prosecutions.

While he subpoenaed Pomerantz, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sought to block it so that Pomerantz could testify in the Trump case. On Tuesday, however, US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied the DA’s request for immediate relief.

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has been sued by Alvin Bragg, and this has added more drama to the investigation into Donald Trump

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has filed a lawsuit against Jim Jordan. The lawsuit has introduced new drama in the legal matter and investigation into the Trump case.

According to the 50-page lawsuit, Bragg is requesting the federal court to provide immediate relief that would block the subpoena on Pomerantz, so that he can testify on April 20, 2023.

However, the request, was rejected by Judge Vyskocil. According to the lawsuit:

“In sum, Congress lacks any valid legislative purpose to engage in a free-ranging campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney’s investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under the laws of New York.”

The lawsuit further stated:

“That campaign is a direct threat to federalism and the sovereign interests of the State of New York. This Court should enjoin the subpoena and put an end to this constitutionally destructive fishing expedition.”

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



Jim Jordan thought he could… BREAKING: In a 50-page lawsuit, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg just sued Jim Jordan. The lawsuit, according to the New York Times, says Jordan initiated a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the prosecution of Trump and accuses Jordan of intimidation.Jim Jordan thought he could… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: In a 50-page lawsuit, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg just sued Jim Jordan. The lawsuit, according to the New York Times, says Jordan initiated a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the prosecution of Trump and accuses Jordan of intimidation.Jim Jordan thought he could… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iU8AsecjU1

News outlets have tried to reach out to Jordan for any comment on the situation. Jordan took to Twitter to criticize the lawsuit filed by Alvin Bragg, saying:

“First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds, they say they used to do it.”

Pomerantz resigned from Bragg’s office back in 2022

In the lawsuit, Alvin Bragg claimed that Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, and some other members of his committee chose to take part in a “campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction.” The prosecutor further stated that he has also received several threats over the past few weeks.

It was discovered that Mask Pomerantz submitted his resignation from Bragg’s office back in 2022. He also wrote in the letter that Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations” concerning his financial statements.

While announcing the subpoena, the House committee stated:

“Pomerantz’s public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated.”

sandeep kumar @hardsandeep_82 BREAKING: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg just filed a LAWSUIT against Jim Jordan to block his interference and obstruction of the DA's criminal case against Donald Trump. BREAKING: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg just filed a LAWSUIT against Jim Jordan to block his interference and obstruction of the DA's criminal case against Donald Trump. https://t.co/m7vBPsmC69

Trump was charged with paying hush money to a former adult film star to hide his alleged affair during the 2016 election. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony criminal charges last week in Manhattan criminal court. This is a developing story, and additional details will further be added.

Poll : 0 votes