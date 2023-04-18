Who makes Yuengling beer and where is it made? Name origin explored as Bud Light competitor garners support online

Twitterati is promoting the American beer brand Yuengling after the company capitalized on its competitor BudLight being boycotted following the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. On Friday, April 14, 2023, the beer giant shared a post a mere hour after Anheuser-Busch, the parent company for BudLight, responded to the backlash.

The caption for Yuengling's post read:

"Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer."

Yuengling Brewery @yuenglingbeer Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. https://t.co/5TdmGiUc5R

The company was founded by German brewer David G. Yuengling in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, under the name Eagle Brewery. After David's son joined the business, it was renamed to DG Yuengling and Sons.

The name of the company is pronounced as “ying-ling,” and it is a family-owned and operated business passed down through five generations. It is also the country's largest craft brewery.

The brand's beers are produced at three company-owned breweries, two located in Pennsylvania (Pottsville and Mill Creek), and one in Tampa, Florida.

"Your sales are about to skyrocket": Internet users promote Yuengling beer as BudLight boycott continues

As Anheuser-Busch continued to face backlash, netizens looked for an alternative to the company's beers. Following the Pennsylvania-based brewery well-timed tweet, which has since garnered over 4.5 million views, many started promoting the brand. They praised it for being a "conservative brewed," patriotic beer and called it "better than socially progressive" beer.

Despite selling only on the East Coast, D.G. Yuengling & Son sold 2.9 million barrels of beer in 2015

While the company's three brewery's cater to twenty-two states, the brand sought to expand its business. In September 2020, it entered into a Joint Operating Agreement with Molson Coors, the second-largest brewer in the United States and the fifth-largest in the world.

The agreement expanded the Pennsylvania-based brand's distribution network to include states on the west coast. It is to be noted that the agreement is purely contractual and the company still remains independent (on paper) of Molson Coors.

Yuengling has supported Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns in the past. This led to many drinkers boycotting the brand, including Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims. In response, Richard Jr. remarked that the company had survived Prohibition and two World Wars in the past and would survive the boycott as well.

Meanwhile, netizens are continuing to boycott BudLight. Neither brand has issued comments since Friday.

