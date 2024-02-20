Who is Gordon Wilkie? Canadian professor charged for assaulting an elderly woman with Alzheimer's

Canadian environmental professor Gordon Wilkie from New Waterford, Nova Scotia, was charged with assaulting an 80-year-old grandmother with Alzheimer's in the Bahamas.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of physical assault of the elderly. Reader's discretion is advised.

The alleged assault comes days after the US State Department released a travel advisory warning tourists about a recent spike in murders in the Bahamas. The warning was issued after two Kentucky mothers were allegedly r*ped by staff at Pirate's Cove Beach resort.

As per Daily Mail, Gordon, who teaches at Nova Scotia Community College, was charged with abduction and physical assault of an elderly woman on January 28, 2024, at the Warwick Hotel Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The victim's son, David Ahrens, in a phone interview on February 16, told Daily Mail,

"It's really hard to find exactly the right words because in our minds, it is just beyond heinous. It's just the most horrendous scenario."

David Ahrens has also publicly shared his mother's photo while not revealing her name to demand "full justice" and warn others about the same. He has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the medical and legal expenses of his mother, who had traveled with his sister to the Bahamas for a short vacation.

US Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Tom Justice was staying at the same hotel and joined the search party for the elderly woman. He restrained Wilkie until Bahamian police arrested him.

Who is Gordon Wilkie?

Before being identified as a recent criminal, Gordon Wilkie was known for his expertise and dedication to advancing renewable energy technologies. During his time at Nova Scotia Community College, he played a significant role in spreading awareness about environmental scientists and engineers. He also taught about sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources.

Gordon Wilkie is an instructor in renewable energy at NSCC's Dartmouth campus and runs a power installation company, per a CBC Interview dated 2021.

However, the recent turn of events has altered his professional life. As per reports, the elderly woman was separated from her family while staying at a hotel in the Bahamas. As a stranger, Gordon Wilkie had joined the elderly woman's company when she and David Ahrens' sister were talking to friends they met at the resort.

Wilkie's self-invitation seemed strange at first to the two. However, they didn't complain, and later in the evening, the victim and Wilkie were left alone in the hotel elevator.

The victim's family and Special Agent Tom Justice conducted a frantic search when the victim went missing for 40 minutes. Tom later found them in the elevator. As per the investigation and medical evaluation, Wilkie was known to have physically assaulted the woman.

As per Daily Mail, Wilkie is being held without bail in the Bahamas. His attorney hasn't responded to the charges yet. The spokesperson for Nova Scotia Community College, Stacey Baillie, during a conversation with Daily Mail, said in a statement,

"We are aware of a case, currently before the courts in the Bahamas, involving very serious criminal charges against an employee. I can confirm that any employee facing serious criminal charges such as these would be placed on leave while the matter was before the courts and pending the results of an internal review."

Gordon Wilkie was denied bail at a court hearing on February 2 and is set to appear on May 29 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

