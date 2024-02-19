F1 release statement on Red Bull’s ongoing investigation of Christian Horner 

F1 shared their first statement acknowledging the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner of Red Bull for alleged misconduct with his employees.

Earlier this month, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by one of his employees. Following this, an internal investigation was initiated by the team. So far, there has been no conclusion to this.

F1 recently commented on the allegations. Their statement read:

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope matter will be clarified at earliest opportunity, after a fair & thorough process. Will not comment further at this time.”

While the details of the investigation are still under wraps, it was recently reported that Christian Horner was accused of sending messages to his employee(s) that were 'sexual' in nature.

Reports had also mentioned that Red Bull had advised Horner to step down from the position of team principal voluntarily, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Furthermore, he recently made some public appearances after the RB20's launch where he denied the allegations against him.

Christian Horner comments on the allegations against him

The 2024 F1 season will start soon. This week, pre-season testing will be conducted over three days from February 21st. Red Bull, being the defending world champions, will have immense work to do within the team and with the car.

Amidst this, the allegations against Christian Horner will make matters more sensitive for the team. Appearing on the Fast and Curious podcast, Horner opened up about the allegations against him and denied them.

"Well the allegations that have been made that I absolutely fully deny. Obviously, I'm complying with a process, that's an internal process and I'm afraid due to its confidentiality I can't comment further than that," he said.

Further, when asked if the entire investigation and allegations have turned out to be a distraction being so close to the start of the new season, Horner said:

"Well, I think obviously there's been a huge amount of focus on the build-up to the season. Obviously, it's a process that I'm fully complying with, but obviously there's been a day job to do as well which is very much focussed on the season ahead."

Max Verstappen won his third consecutive world championship in a season that was dominated by Red Bull in 2023. The team is expecting to keep the challenge up with their competitors in the upcoming season as well.