Is Freaky Friday 2 confirmed? Lindsay Lohan spills the beans as she shows excitement to work with Jamie Lee Curtis

On Monday, March 4, actress Lindsay Lohan revealed to Andy Cohen on his radio show that a sequel to the classic 2003 hit Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis was in the works.

The beloved film celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, and fans have been begging to see the mother-daughter duo back onscreen in part two. After years of speculation, Lohan finally confirmed that the sequel was happening and displayed her excitement to partner with Curtis once again.

What did Lindsay Lohan say about the Freaky Friday sequel?

In a conversation during SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Cohen asked Lohan if the sequel to Freaky Friday was in the works. The Mean Girls star confirmed, "It is." Andy Cohen shared his joy at the news as the two shared a laugh. "That's great!" He exclaimed before asking her about the timeline.

The 37-year-old actress responded:

"I won't say that yet... I don't want to say too much."

She later continued with a laugh:

"We're both excited! I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

Jamie Lee Curtis at the LA premiere of "The Covenant" (Image via Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis has also spoken about her interest in a sequel. During a joint interview for the anniversary in May 2023, the Academy Award winner told The New York Times:

"...People wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, “It feels like there’s a movie to be made.”"

According to a 2023 Variety report, writer and producer Elyse Hollander is set to pen the script for the new sequel.

What is Freaky Friday about?

Based on a 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers, Freaky Friday revolves around a mother-daughter duo who butt heads at every turn. After a visit to a Chinese restaurant, the two magically switch bodies, leading to a hilarious chain of events.

Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, He's All That), the film is the third adaptation of the novel and became a critical and commercial success. It even garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Curtis. Although details about the sequel are still under wraps, fans are excited to see Lohan and Curtis as Anna and Tess Colman again.

Lindsay Lohan will be seen in her upcoming movie Irish Wish, which will be released on Netflix on March 15. Jamie Lee Curtis' sci-fi project Borderlands will be released later this year in August.