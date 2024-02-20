Borderlands announces trailer with new teaser from star-studded Pandora

The popular videogame series, Borderlands, is finally getting a star-studded adaptation from director Eli Roth in what could be one of the most exciting projects of 2024. The first teaser of the film dropped earlier today, alongside a poster and several first-look characters, including Cate Blanchett as Lillith, which has already drawn a lot of reactions on social media.

The videogame series follows a set of variable characters on the mineral-wealthy planet of Pandora, which is likely to be the setting for the upcoming movie adaptation as well.

The film was announced in 2020, and since then, not much has been heard about it. The full trailer has also been announced alongside the teaser. The trailer will debut tomorrow, February 21, 2024.

Borderlands additionally stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Bobby Lee, and Ariana Greenblatt, among many others.

What is Borderlands all about?

The film adaptation of Borderlands will take place in the same universe as the videogame. The videogame follows multiple characters, being an RPG game, and has multiple arcs.

In the film, fans will witness Lillith's journey as she returns to her home planet. Cate Blanchett's Lillith is reportedly an outlaw who returns to her home planet and forms an unlikely alliance with a team of heroes. Together, the unlikely group faces a series of challenges, including aliens and monsters, in their quest to find a young girl with unimaginable powers.

The synopsis for the Eli Roth film, as revealed by distributors Lionsgate, reads:

"Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team - Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot."

It continues:

"These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they'll be fighting for something more: each other."

The teaser gives a glimpse at almost all the important characters in what can only be called a treat to the videogame franchise's fans. This has provoked hundreds of fan reactions on almost all social media platforms.

The star-studded cast for the film further includes Florian Munteanu, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramírez, Ryann Redmond, and Olivier Richters, among many others.

Borderlands is slated to hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

