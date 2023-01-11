5 upcoming video game TV series and movie adaptations in 2023

2023 is already setting out to be a memorable year for video game adaptations into TV series and movies. Video game titles have always had compelling narratives worth binging upon. As video games are becoming mainstream entertainment for the masses, they are becoming increasingly adapted on TV screens each year.

However, adapting video game stories into movies isn’t new at all. Producers and directors have been doing it since the 90’ onwards. Back then, classic adaptations like Street Fighter and Mortal Combat came out.

In contemporary times, the trend has only picked up a notch. We already have modern-day adaptations such as that of the Witcher series, Cyberpunk, and Sonic the Hedgehog movies, to name a few. So without further ado, here’s what 2023 has in store for us regarding video game adaptations.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and choices

Gran Turismo and 4 other video game adaptations that are coming to our TV screens in 2023 and beyond

1) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7, 2023)

A few decades have passed, and the world is yet to witness a Mario Bros. movie. The wait ends as Super Mario Bros. The movie hits theaters in the spring of 2023. Starring Chris Pratt as the voice behind Mario, the cast also features noteworthy actors providing voices to characters, including Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The teaser trailers reveal plenty of humor and one-liners, but it will be interesting to see whether such a star-studded cast of voice actors can impress middle-aged, old-school Nintendo gamers.

Where to watch: Check out local theaters.

2) Gran Turismo (August 11, 2023)

Popular PlayStation-exclusive car simulation and racing franchise Gran Turismo is also set to storm its way into TV screens through a brand-new movie this August.

Why should one get so excited about the Gran Turismo movie? The director, Neill Blomkamp’s version of Gran Turismo, is inspired by the real-life story of a young Gran Turismo player named Jann Mardenborough. He went on to win a string of online racing competitions in the Gran Turismo game and even became a professional race driver.

Where to watch: Check out local theaters.

3) Borderlands (TBA)

Borderlands is a series of science-fiction shooter-looter adventures well known for its unique cartoonish art style, creative animations, and humorous dialogs. All of which, put together, makes any Borderlands title a fun-filled FPS adventure to try.

The movie was announced way back in 2016, and it took a long for the directors to wrap up filming it in June 2021. Directed by Eli Roth, the Borderlands movie recently had a test screening for fans in November 2022. The only thing that’s missing now is a confirmed release date.

Where to Watch: Check out local theaters.

4) Fallout Series (TBA 2023/2024)

Fallout games are a fantastic bunch of action RPGs, well known for providing a philosophically deep and moving storyline heavily centered on a post-apocalyptic theme. Amazon Prime Video acquired the Fallout franchise’s live-action rights back in 2020 and has been filming a web series of the same since then then

The creators of Westworld, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, are collaborating with Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks for the upcoming Fallout Series. The series also features prominent actors, including Geneva Robertson-Dworet, known for his role as Captain Marvel, Graham Wagner, Walter Goggins, and Ella Purnell, as some other showrunners. The filming of the Fallout series already started in 2021, and we can expect a definitive release date anytime soon.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

5) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31, 2023)

The original Dungeons & Dragons video game was released way back in 1982. The D&D series gave birth to the table-top RPG genre, and today countless games are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons.

In the spring of 2023, fans of the Dungeons & Dragons series will finally witness their first-ever movie. The movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is about an unlikely voyage undertaken by a group of adventurers to retrieve a lost relic. This humorous, action-packed adventure will attempt to bring the rich, fantastical setting of the legendary RPG adventure onto the big screen. It will be fascinating to see how it pans out.

Where to watch: Check out local theaters

So, which of the above-mentioned video game adaptations are you most excited about?

Poll : 0 votes