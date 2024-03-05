7 best shows and films coming to Paramount+ in March 2024

Paramount+ offers an eclectic collection of films and TV shows, offerings its audiences a wide variety of titles across all genres. From horror movies like A Quiet Place to comedy shows like Young Sheldon, the library of titles at Paramount+ is enviable.

The boom of studio-backed services in the face of streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu has helped with the imminent success of the digital video-on-demand service.

So if you're curious to know what offerings this platform has for the viewers in March 2024, read on for a list of 7 highly anticipated films and TV shows dropping this month.

7 exciting titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2024

1) The Outsiders (March 1)

A still from The Outsiders (Image via Warner Bros.)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this crime drama from 1983 will hook you from the very start. A coming-of-age drama that packs a punch, The Outsiders reveals the dark belly of the crime world. The raw characters and gritty cinematography make this film a must-watch. The film stars Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and C. Thomas Howell.

The plot of the film reads:

"In a small Oklahoma town in 1964, the rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, heats up when one gang member accidentally kills a member of the other."

2) Mean Girls (March 5)

After its January 2024 theatrical release, Mean Girls will be available to watch on Paramount+ from March 5. An adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls is a riot of a film. Written by Tina Fey, this film is a roaring commentary on the workings of teenage minds and has been highly praised because of its redefined take on the 2004 film.

The film follows Cady Heron as she enters high school for the first time after being homeschooled all her life. But Cady's life soon turns upside down when she's confronted by alpha Plastic Regina George.

3) Raging Grace (March 6)

This gothic horror will give you nightmares for days. A commentary on the class divide, Raging Grace uses clever techniques to tell an original story. It also gracefully manages to move past typical horror tropes by uniquely using various cinematic techniques. The cast of the film includes Max Eigenmann, Leanne Best, and David Hayman. This film on Paramount+ is a highly terrifying yet enjoyable watch.

The plot of the film reads:

"An undocumented Filipina immigrant lands a job as a care-worker for a terminal old man, securing a better life for her and her daughter. But a dark discovery threatens to destroy everything she's strived for and holds dear."

4) The Thundermans Return (March 7)

The fan-favorite sitcom from Nickelodeon is back. The movie, based on the superhero crime fighters, brings back the old cast of The Thundermans to save the world again. Directed by Trevor Kirschner, the film boasts of an ensemble cast with Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, and Addison Riecke.

The film follows the family of the Thundermans as they begin a new era of crime fighting. Forced into hiding following a wrong save, the family reunites to save the world one more time in an epic battle.

5) Never Seen Again (March 12)

A Paramount+ original, Never Seen Again is a hard-hitting documentary. Following the lives of people who have lost someone dear, this documentary on Paramount+ is true crime at its best as it interviews people whose loved ones disappeared without a trace.

6) The King of Queens (March 25)

This sitcom ran for almost 10 years for a reason. Hilariously witty dialogues with great performances by cast members make this cult classic sitcom a rare gem. This series premiered in 1998 and has 9 seasons, with the latest released in 2007. David Litt and Michael J. Weithorn created the show while the cast includes Jerry Stiller, Kevin James, and Leah Remini.

The plot of the series reads:

"Deliveryman Doug Heffernan has a good life: He has a pretty wife (Carrie), a big television, and friends with which to watch it. Then Carrie's goofy, annoying father Arthur moves in with them."

7) A Gentleman in Moscow (March 29)

Probably the most anticipated release of this month, A Gentleman in Moscow is a period drama set in Russia. The series revolves around a Russian count unceremoniously locked in an attic as he watches the Bolshevik revolution unfold from behind his window.

Starring Ewan McGregor, this series is said to be adapted from a novel of the same name by Amor Towles. Alongside Ewan McGregor, the film stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Paul Ready, and Jeff Heffernan.

These titles on Paramount+ will ensure March is one of the most entertaining months on your calendar.