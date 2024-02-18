5 best true crime and crime documentary picks of February 2024

True crime and crime documentaries have taken over the world, and for good reason. There is something innately exciting about the true crime and crime documentary genres. Real people and their stories, with well-paced editing, and sometimes along nerve-racking interviews, make this genre very different from the rest. When it comes to documentaries, these are the ones audiences reach for first.

Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming giants have been topping our cup with the right amount of true crime and crime documentaries for a while now. Escaping Twin Flames, Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the like have been dominating this arena and 2024 is no different.

With a month in already, we've been blessed with true crime shows like The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a follow-up of Natalia Speaks or the startling case detailed in American Nightmare. If these shows seem like your cup of tea, have a look at this list of five true crime and crime documentary shows and films of February 2024 that you should watch.

True crime and crime documentary: 5 shocking titles you should check out in February 2024

1) #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders (Paramount Plus, February 6)

This true crime docu-series is a chilling take on the role of social media in today's times. Documenting the 2022 University of Idaho murders, this series takes a nosedive into how solving crime looks different in this generation as amateur sleuths try solving these horrific murders.

With social media influencing the opinions of the masses and the legal system, victims get little respite from the cameras pointed at them. Easy to binge-watch, this documentary is as relevant as it is essential in 2024.

2) Lover, Stalker, Killer (Netflix, February 9)

Truly a terrifying documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer is one of the best crime documentaries on Netflix. Landed in a twisted love triangle, Dave Kroupa navigates the waters of online dating. In a four-year harrowing tale of deception and lies, Dave falls into the trap of a woman who takes her obsession to extremes.

Using interviews and reenactments, this crime documentary sheds light on the dangers of love and attraction.

3) They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max, February 8)

Another true crime documentary featuring amateur sleuths, this case is as bizarre as it is thrilling. Internet detectives get to work when a hiker is found dead in the Florida Cypress Reserve. After 2 years once the person is identified, it raises multiple questions about who he is.

This true crime documentary mostly uses interviews to get to the bottom of this frightening case.

4) The Truth About Jim, Season 1 (Max, February 15)

Who was Jim Mordecai? That's the central question that haunts this crime documentary. An investigator raises questions about the real identity of her grandfather when some disturbing facts come to her attention. Every fact stated in this documentary is too shocking to believe. But more importantly, it is an emotionally turbulent journey for the granddaughter, who is on the quest for truth.

Narrated by Sierra Barter, the investigator, this true-crime documentary will chill you to your bone.

5) The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Netflix, February 23)

A stirring look at familial bonds and ambition, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is a documentary to watch out for. The disappearance of Sheena Bora raises questions about the whereabouts of Indrani Mukherjea, the sister, and a media tycoon. This docuseries reveals the shocking truth behind the disappearance and the sinister world at play. Nothing in this documentary is as it seems. Layers upon layers of deception, coupled with the trap of desire, make this documentary a must-watch.

This true crime docuseries will raise questions on how far one should be willing to go for one's aspirations.

For all the thrill seekers out there, these five titles are not to be missed in February, so get binging.