Top 10 highest grossing documentaries

Documentaries, when done well, make for engaging content. Curious filmmakers around the globe have explored the genre time and again. Unlike fiction, documentaries present the facts as is, so filmmakers have to push themselves creatively to successfully merge their cinematic vision with the facts to create quality content that can educate viewers while entertaining them.

Cinephiles may be divided on which documentary outranks the other based on their preferences, but one common scale of undeniable success is box office collection. Over the years, many noted documentaries have been able to bring people to the theatres and rake in the profits.

It is interesting to note that some of the highest-grossing works have exceeded the 200 million mark. It is an encouraging sign for aspiring filmmakers who want to dabble in documentaries. Fans of the genre can also take comfort in the fact that box office success for documentaries can lead to more such offerings in the future.

Everest, Fahrenheit 9/11, and 8 other documentaries that boast the highest worldwide collections

10) Mysteries of Egypt (1998) - $90 million

Plenty of documentaries about Egypt have been made over the years. However, this 1998 version is still considered one of the best. Directed by Bruce Neibaur, it sheds light on the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb by British archaeologist Howard Carter. Beautifully narrated, this is the perfect watch for those fascinated with Egyptian dynasties.

9) Deep Sea 3D (2006) - $105 million

Humans have always wondered what lies deep under the sea, and director Howard Hall gave the people what they wanted in this beautifully shot documentary.

It is especially a must-watch for people who want a glimpse of never-before-seen ecosystems, meet colorful underwater creatures, and more. One of the biggest reasons this documentary was a big box office hit was due to the immersive visuals, thanks to 3D.

8) Earth (2009) - $116.7 million

Well-made nature documentaries have the power to leave the audience mesmerized, and this particular documentary does just that. It focuses on the fascinating wildlife who call the planet their home. The visuals are powerful, and the message is even more so. It reminds viewers that there is only one Earth and that more should be done to protect the planet and all life that thrives on it.

7) Space Station (2002) - $126.5 million

To be able to accompany astronauts on a spacewalk is a dream for many. And that very well could be one of the reasons why this documentary, directed by Toni Myers, gained such a sizeable fanbase. Apart from spacewalks, it also explores life in zero gravity, provides insights about the vastness of space, glimpses into the assembly of the International Space Station, and much more.

Movie lovers who are interested in space, astronauts, and rockets wouldn't want to miss out on this exciting documentary.

6) Everest (1998) - $127.9 million

There is something very captivating about documentaries that capture death-defying adventures and leave the audience inspired. Directed by Greg MacGillivray and David Breashears, this powerful documentary gives viewers an insight into the training, hardships, and challenges involved in climbing to the summit of Mount Everest.

Shocking, breathtaking, emotional, and yet hopeful, it is easy to understand why fans of the genre highly regard this documentary.

5) March of the Penguins (2005) - $133.2 million

Even movie lovers who may not be the biggest fans of the genre have heard of this documentary. Directed by Luc Jacquet, it earned worldwide recognition for capturing the journey that the emperor penguins of Antarctica make to get to their breeding grounds.

Beautifully shot, this documentary presents a heartwarming tale, one that will have viewers reaching for the tissues.

4) Jackass 3D (2010) - $171.6 million

This one doesn't follow the same format as most documentaries. Staying true to the Jackass film series, it features the regular cast getting into funny shenanigans and playing stupid pranks on one another. It does not offer anything of educational value to the viewer, and the content is purely intended for entertainment. Cinephiles who want something different and funny can check it out.

3) Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) - $221.1 million

People who love watching documentaries exploring politics and war will enjoy this. Directed by Michael Moore, it focuses on George W. Bush, the Iraq War, and media coverage of the war. Although the topics by themselves have been talked about quite a lot, it is interesting to see Moore's fresh take on the same. The documentary is witty and thought-provoking at the same time.

2) Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets (1984) - $239 million

It is not uncommon for filmmakers to make documentaries on well-known natural wonders. In this enthralling documentary, director Kieth Merrill gives viewers an insight into the history of the Grand Canyon. One of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of this documentary is the stunning visuals that allow the audience to appreciate the grandeur and majestic aura of one of the most visited places in the world.

1) Michael Jackson's This Is It (2009) - $252 million

Given Michael Jackson's popularity, it is not surprising to learn that this documentary made an impressive worldwide collection. It captures the rehearsals and preparation for the icon's biggest concert series, which had to be canceled due to his unexpected death.

Music documentaries generally do well as they give fans an opportunity to better understand their favorite artists. But, in this case, the response exceeded expectations as it was the last chance for fans to see Jackson do what he did best: Perform.

Although these documentaries focus on different subjects, they share one thing in common: the appeal of the narratives they share with the audience, which has helped them score big in terms of worldwide collections.