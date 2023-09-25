Life on Our Planet on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more 

Life on Our Planet is the latest nature documentary series from Netflix, which unites two massive names in Hollywood. Produced by Steven Spielberg, the upcoming nature documentary series will also feature the unmistakeable voice of Morgan Freeman, who serves as the narrator.

Netflix made the series' initial announcement on November 1, 2022. Life on Our Planet depicts the continual struggle for supremacy and survival on Earth through the eyes of the various species that flourished and perished during the planet's life cycle.

The series is scheduled for a release exclusively on Netflix at the end of October 2023. The trailer for the upcoming nature series has already garnered a lot of interest, and viewers are waiting for a look into the development of life on this planet through an intriguing cinematic lens.

Life on Our Planet: Release date and timings for different regions

A poster for the upcoming series (image via Netflix)

The series features a variety of extinct animals from Earth's history, such as wooly mammoths, prehistoric sea creatures, and dinosaurs. Viewers can expect a spectacular look into the exciting dynasties that have controlled our world, with stunning visuals and narration by Morgan Freeman.

There are eight episodes scheduled for the series, which will be released on October 25, 2023. The standard release time for Netflix is usually 3 am ET/12 am PT, which is when the upcoming series is expected to be released in the US.

The release date and timings differ for different regions around the world. Here's a list of the various release timings for the movie as per the various time zones around the world:

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on October 25, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CST on October 25, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on October 25, 2023

Canada: 3 am EST on October 25, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on October 25, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on October 25, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on October 25, 2023

What to expect from Life on Our Planet: Plot, trailer, and more

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series features a plethora of stunning visuals that viewers can expect. From the looks of the trailer, the series seems to promise taking viewers back to the evolution of life while going through important eras in the history of the planet. The official description of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"The incredible story of life's epic, four-billion-year journey on Earth comes alive in this series from Steven Spielberg and the team behind "Our Planet."

With historic marvels like the dinosaurs roaming the land and aquatic creatures that more closely resembled monsters swimming through the ocean, there were many more species than the 20 million that are currently known to exist. In order to frame the history of the world via its five previous mass extinction events—and what that means for life today—the series employs the most recent advances in paleontology and graphics technology to bring long-extinct species back to life.

Life on Our Planet is made by the same Silverback Films team that produced the Emmy-winning Our Planet documentary series on Netflix, which featured the legendary David Attenborough as the narrator. The upcoming series is created by Silverback Films in collaboration with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

Catch the stunning visual experience of Life on Our Planet when it premieres on Netflix on October 25, 2023.