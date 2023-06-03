What time will Our Planet II air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, Netflix is set to release all four captivating episodes of Our Planet II, each spanning 50 minutes in length. Serving as a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Our Planet, which captivated audiences in 2019, Our Planet II promises to be an informative and visually stunning exploration of the natural world.

The series is narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, whose distinctive voice has become synonymous with nature documentaries and has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Produced by Silverback Films, the same team behind the original Our Planet series, as well as other renowned documentaries like Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II, Our Planet II comes with a reputation for delivering exceptional cinematography and storytelling.

Here is the synopsis of Our Planet II, as stated by IMDb:

"Explores and unravels the mystery of how and why animals migrate, showing some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world through spectacular and innovative cinematography."

Our Planet II trailer: Almost unreal, yet mesmerizingly captivating

The mesmerizing trailer for Our Planet II presents a breathtaking glimpse into a world that feels almost surreal. Its captivating visuals transport viewers to extraordinary landscapes and showcase the awe-inspiring wonders of nature. The trailer leaves audiences spellbound, eagerly anticipating the full series and the unparalleled beauty it promises to unveil.

Viewers can anticipate the presence of captivating wildlife, including an adorable Laysan albatross chick, a majestic herd of pronghorn antelope, billions of minuscule red crabs, graceful turtles, elegant deer, playful penguins, and a plethora of other fascinating wild animals.

In its exploration of the natural world, this documentary will take viewers on a journey through a diverse range of ecosystems and habitats. From the breathtaking depths of the ocean to the majestic peaks of the highest mountains, the series will showcase stunning footage of wildlife from across the globe.

However, this documentary does not shy away from addressing the pressing issues that threaten these ecosystems and their inhabitants. Central to the series is the examination of human activity and its impact on the natural world.

It will shed light on how climate change, deforestation, pollution, and other human-induced factors are disrupting ecosystems and driving a host of species toward extinction.

The incredible host is back with another groundbreaking series

Sir David Attenborough, a beloved naturalist and broadcaster, has lent his iconic voice and expertise to numerous popular shows and is now back to narrate Our Planet II. From the groundbreaking Planet Earth (2006) to the awe-inspiring Blue Planet II (2017), Attenborough has captivated audiences with his immersive wildlife documentaries.

His narrations have brought viewers closer to the wonders of nature in acclaimed series like Life (2009), Frozen Planet (2011), and Africa (2013). Attenborough's recent works, including Our Planet (2019) and A Perfect Planet (2021), continue to educate and inspire audiences worldwide, solidifying his status as a revered figure in the realm of nature programming.

Filmmakers Keith Scholey and Huw Cordey started the series by collaborating with field scientists who study the animals over several years before they are filmed. By interweaving captivating storytelling with scientific expertise, this documentary aims to bridge the gap between knowledge and action.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to watch Our Planet II on Netflix.

