5 top interesting documentaries releasing in June 2023

With the summer heat beginning to kick in, streaming platforms are ready to roll in a season of fresh new documentaries. June 2023 is set to be a captivating month for documentary enthusiasts across the globe, as a wave of exciting and intriguing new titles are ready to hit screens.

From gripping investigative exposés to intimate character portraits and immersive journeys around the world, the upcoming titles bring along a wealth of diverse and compelling narratives. These films promise to entertain, enlighten and inspire the enthusiast within you. And even if an intense documentary isn't what you normally go for, these titles are sure to leave a mark with their unique and captivating tales.

Join us as we explore the selection of the most anticipated and exciting documentary titles that are set to hit the screen this June.

Our Planet II, Take Care of Maya and 3 more gripping documentaries that you can't miss out on this June

1) Arnold

Arnold (Image via Netflix)

Arnold is an upcoming biographical docuseries from the house of Netflix, which is gearing up for a June release. Allen Hughes has executive produced the series with Lesley Chilcott heading the project as the director. The series tells a most interesting and, at times, unbelievable story of a man from the Austrian countryside who came over to America and attained the American dream and more.

Divided into have three episodes, the docuseries delves into Arnold Schwarzenegger's life and divides it into three different phases. With interviews from friends, colleagues, rivals and Arnold himself, the series draws an intimate picture of the iconic action hero. It chronicles his journey from being a young boy with a dream, to becoming a bodybuilder, moving to US and working in Hollywood, becoming the governor of California and later a philanthropist and activist.

Arnold has garnered quite some attention already from fans and is set to drop on the streaming platform on June 7, 2023.

2) Our Planet II

Our Planet II (Image via Netflix)

Our Planet II is an upcoming British nature documentary series set to release on Netflix. Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey return as executive producers, with acclaimed English broadcaster David Attenborough narrating the series. The original soundtrack is composed by Thomas Farnon and Jasha Klebe.

Produced by Silverback Films, the series is set to have four episodes, scheduled for release on Netflix on June 14, 2023.

The official press release from Netflix provides us with what we can expect to witness from the upcoming series.

"At the precise moment you’re reading these words, billions of animals across the planet are on the move, migrating by land, sea and sky to their intended destinations. Animal migrations are vital survival strategies to feed, reproduce and find shelter, and their ability to do so is integral to the health and posterity of the planet at large."

It goes on to talk about how Our Planet II will explore these events.

"Unfortunately, with the looming dangers of climate change, their journeys are riskier than ever before. This challenge to the thousands-year-old legacy of transit is explored in Our Planet II, the stunning new docuseries that captures some of the most dramatic, compelling odysseys in the natural world."

3) Stan Lee

Stan Lee (Image via Marvel)

Stan Lee is an upcoming biographical documentary from the house of Disney+. The film was announced as part of Lee's centennial birthday celebration on December 28, 2022. David Gelb is set to direct the title, which will premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival before releasing on Disney+ on June 16, 2023.

Stan Lee's name is almost synonymous with some of the greatest comic books and characters out there. Popularly known for his numerous creations and contributions to the Marvel Universe, Lee has been a guiding light in both the comic-books and cinematic universe.

In the upcoming hour and a half long documentary, the viewers will be taken on a journey through his life and accomplishments. The film aims to paint an intricate portrait of the man while exploring his influence on the entertainment industry.

4) Take Care of Maya

Take Care of Maya (Image via Netflix)

Take Care of Maya is an upcoming heartwrenching documentary, again from the house of Netflix. Story Syndicate produced the film with Henry Roosevelt as the director, and the original soundtrack done by James Daly and Dan Krysa. The almost two-hour long documentary explores the story of the Kowalski family, which was torn apart due to a flawed child care system.

The Kowalski Family (Image via Mikaela Martin)

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads as follows.

"When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever."

Take Care of Maya is set to have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by its streaming release on Netflix on June 19, 2023.

5) Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Rock Hudson (Image via Tribeca)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed is an upcoming LGBTQ+ biographical documentary from the house of HBO. The film has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Stephen Kijak, with Altitude Film Entertainment handling production. The 1 hour 44 minutes long film explores the life of Rock Hudson, one of the most notable leading men of Hollywood during the 50s and 60s.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed is a tribute to the life and story of the seminal actor. Hudson was well-known for his ladies' man persona and macho roles in films. Other than a handful of his close colleagues, nobody knew that he was gay because of Hollywood's intense homophobia at the time. His sexuality was only revealed post-humously, after he passed on from AIDS-related complications.

Rock Hudson with his boyfriend, Lee Garlington (Image via Tribeca)

The documentary utilizes interviews with close friends and colleagues and testimonials, along with archival footage to paint an intimate portrait of Hudson, both on-screen and off-screen. It also explores Hollywood's stance on LGBTQ+ representation, both then and now, raising the question if any changes have really taken place.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, after which it will air on HBO on June 28, 2023 at 9 pm ET.

If checking out an exciting new documentary sitting on your couch on a hot summer evenning is your style, then these upcoming titles are right up your alley.

