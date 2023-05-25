"One hundred milligrams a week" - Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals steroid cycle used during his prime 

Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the most complete bodybuilders to have competed in the sport. In a recent interview with Men's Health, he revealed the steroid cycle he used during his prime.

Schwarzenegger made heads turn when he dethroned three-time Mr. Olympia champion Sergio Oliva to win his first ever Mr. Olympia title. After that he continued to conquer the Mr. Olympia stage and ended his pro bodybuilding career with seven Mr. Olympia titles.

He then switched over to the cinema industry and politics. During his recent interview with Men's Health, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed the exact steroids he used during his pro bodybuilding days. He claimed he used 'testosterone and Dianabol'.

"One hundred milligrams a week (testosterone) and then three Dianabol a day, so that was 15 milligrams a day."

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is used to gain extra muscle mass in bodybuilding, according to Healthline. This is also the first time Arnold revealed the exact drugs he took during his bodybuilding career. During the interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger claimed his steroid usage was completely different to present day's steroid abuse. The former bodybuilder stated that people are now dying because of overdoses.

"Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport. But now it’s not. Now people are dying—they’re dying because of overdoses of drugs and they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing. They’re listening to charlatans. If I want to get medical advice from a doctor, I go to UCLA or I go to the Cleveland Clinic."

Arnold Schwarzenegger advises bodybuilders to avoid steroids

Further during his interview with Men's Health, Arnold Schwarzenegger advised everyone to stay away from steroids. He noted that people nowadays are more interested in shortcuts.

"Don't go there. Yes, we are at a time now where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Anytime you abuse the body, you're going to regret it. So I just want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants and suffering tremendously from it."

Not only Arnold but several other former bodybuilders have been raising warnings about the effects of overusing steroids, but some of the current generation of bodybuilders continue to do so.

Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses the drawbacks of sleeping in

Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent newsletter discussed why sleeping in can backfire. According to Arnold's Daily Pump Newsletter, irregular sleep patterns are linked with higher chances of atherosclerosis.

It was stated that the body can handle only a few variations in sleep time and duration.

"For your sleep duration, don’t alter the amount you sleep each night by more than 2 hours. For example, if you get 6 hours one night, it's best to get 8 hours the next night instead of overcompensating and sleeping for 10 hours. For sleep timing, try not to vary your bedtime by more than 60 minutes."

Towards the end of the message regarding sleeping in, a quote by Arnold was attached.

"Like Arnold says, build the habit, make it a routine, and do it consistently!"

Fans of Arnold can watch their favorite bodybuilder and movie star in the latest Netflix series FUBAR, which releases today. Next month, a three-part documentary also featuring Arnold will be released on the same platform.

