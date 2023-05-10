"I'll be back... tomorrow" - Fans excited as Arnold Schwarzenegger announces new docuseries on Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to feature in an upcoming docuseries on Netflix called ARNOLD. The series features a couple of candid interviews from the former bodybuilder. According to Deadline, it is going to be a three-part documentary.

Schwarzenegger has sculpted his name in whatever field he has stepped his foot in. He is considered a legend of pro bodybuilding because of his success and contributions to the sport. He has also been hugely successful as an actor.

The news of the docuseries featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger was revealed by himself through an Instagram post. Arnold wrote,

"I’ll be back…tomorrow…with the trailer…SO STICK AROUND. @netflix"

ARNOLD will include interviews from Arnold's friends, foes, co-stars, and observers, according to the aforementioned source. The journey of Schwarzenegger from the countryside of Austria to the highest levels of the American dream can be seen in this Netflix series.

According to Deadline, it will cover everything from Arnold Schwarzenegger's days of working out in the gym to acting in high quality action films, becoming the governor of California, and much more. The docuseries will begin with a young Arnold Schwarzenegger dreaming of leaving Austria and his complex family life.

Prior to his tenure in the army, the Austrian Oak sees Reg Park on the big screen as Hercules and decides his way out of Austria is through competitive bodybuilding, as per the aforementioned source. Arnold went on to win 13 International titles in competitive bodybuilding.

On moving to the US, he turned his attention to Hollywood, where he will be forever known for his roles in franchise such as Conan, Terminator, and Predator. He then served as the governor of California after setting foot in politics.

Every step of Arnold Schwarzenegger's life might be discussed in the docuseries. The Netflix show is produced by Hughes production company, Defiant Ones Media Group and Chilcott's Invented By Girls, according to Deadline.

Fans and followers react to Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming docuseries

Most of the fans and followers of Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed excitement for ARNOLD.

His son and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote,

"Nice"

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh wrote,

"Superb!"

American bodybuilder, actor, and model, Mike O'Hearn wrote,

"🙌🙌🙌🙌"

ARNOLD has been directed by Lesley Chilcott, with Allen Hughes serving as the executive producer. On May 25, a scripted series called FUBAR, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be released on Netflix.

The story is about a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who has to get back to the field after discovering a family secret.

