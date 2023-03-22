"That's no Conan, that's Bronan" - Fans react as Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a Mike O'Hearn meme for his newsletter

Arnold Schwarzenegger was a dominant force during his days as a professional bodybuilder. He has won six consecutive Mr. Olympia trophies and another Mr. Olympia trophy by coming out of retirement. In total, Arnold claimed seven Mr. Olympia titles.

He has the second-most Mr. Olympia titles. Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney have the most number of Mr. Olympia wins. They have won eight Mr. Olympia titles each. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Heath have both won seven Mr. Olympia titles each.

The Austrian Oaks' impressive physique is the result of his never-giving-up attitude. His dedication to bodybuilding has been widely spoken about even to this day. You can even witness Arnold Schwarzenegger's photos in several gyms worldwide.

Despite retiring from professional bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to maintain an impressive physique. But in recent years, he has been doing a little bit easier workouts due to health issues. But he continues to motivate his followers through social media to work out to stay fit. In a recent post on Instagram, Arnold posted a video of Mike O'Hearn riding a horse.

The following words were shown during the video:

"1 week after subscribing to Arnold's daily email. (I subscribed twice)."

In recent months, the legendary bodybuilder has been providing free newsletters to whoever subscribes to it. There also seems to be a meme featuring Mike O'Hearn motivating his followers to subscribe to the newsletter. According to the caption, the link to subscribe to the newsletter was available in Arnold's bio.

Reacting to the Mike O'Hearn meme, one of his followers wrote,

"That’s no Conan, that’s Bronan"

Mike O'Hearn is a bodybuilder and also an actor. He has also won four Natural Mr. Universe titles.

Fans and Followers react to the meme shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a meme featuring Mike O'Hearn, motivating his followers to subscribe to his newsletter. Some of the reactions are attached below:

Reacting to the video, Mike O'Hearn wrote:

"Riding in to read @schwarzenegger newsletter daily #Arnold #Legend"

Mike O'Hearn's comments alone have earned more than 3K likes.

An Instagram user wrote:

"Great post, Arnold."

Another follower of Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote:

"Ain't no way Arnold posted a Mike O'Hearn meme😭😭💀"

Here are a few more reactions:

"I just subscribed 50 times to be sure 😂"

"Mike O’Hearn just has good genetics I swear"

"@schwarzenegger How do I subscribe again?"

"Arnold really just hopped on the Mike O'Hearn meme trend XD"

"I wonder what would happen if subscribing three times… 🤔"

"Ain't no way Arnold just made a Mike O Tren meme 😂"

"Please a second part of 'last action hero' preferably a real film adaptation of Slater 🙏"

"Whoever is running the page is doing an amazing job"

"Beautiful muscles on a purebred horse can be recorded and praised in the newspaper newsletter👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

"This was the best advertisement you could have made"

"The way i see it.. Conan..' The Saga '.. part 3 will unfold."

"Haha, funny video. Arnold, thanks for the newsletter. It’s an spring start to my morning. It helps me to stay on track with trying to live a more healthy life. God bless you and all those you love."

In recent months, Arnold Schwarzenegger has often posted throwback photos and memes to encourage his followers to subscribe to his free newsletter.

